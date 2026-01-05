Aaron Pete, Chief of Chawathil Indian Band in the interior of British Columbia, may be marginally correct to argue that NDP MP Leah Gazan’s bill tabled in the House of Commons on September 25, 2025 seeking to criminalize “residential school denialism” aims to protect survivors from cruelty disguised as skepticism. But in pursuing this aim, he correctly says the bill raises concerns about freedom of expression and the potential for subjective enforcement. More particularly, he claims that reconciliation requires transparency and open inquiry, not the criminalization of speech.

For these words, he should be congratulated.

Still, his otherwise engaging opinion piece critiquing indigenous attempts to censor and/or punish critics of the prevailing narrative that there was nothing benign, let alone beneficial, about Canada’s Indian Residential Schools (IRSs), Chief Pete reinforces several unsubstantiated and clearly erroneous assertions about these mainly church-managed boarding schools.

I examine these shortcomings in a few brief call-and-response excerpts from his opinion piece.

The NDP would weaponize language

Aaron Pete

National Post

November 6, 2025

NDP MP for Winnipeg Centre Leah Gazan speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Aaron Pete: [Leah Gazan’s] intent was to protect survivors from cruelty disguised as skepticism — to stop people from mocking the dead or trivializing one of Canada’s darkest chapters.

Hymie Rubenstein: The IRS project was certainly not “one of Canada’s darkest chapters” when it rescued thousands of abused, orphaned, or neglected indigenous children, as shown here, here, here, here, and here.

AP: “… the historical record surrounding residential schools is not in question — the abuses, deaths, and forced assimilation are well documented …”

HR: There is no doubt that many children had difficulty adjusting to life in the boarding schools, in the same way that students from non-English or French-speaking backgrounds have difficulty adjusting to learning in regular public schools, but that was mainly because many indigenous children arrived at their schools already damaged by their dysfunctional or abusive home and reserve environments.

AP: “… the ongoing discovery process, particularly around unmarked graves, is incomplete.”

HR: What is incomplete is the unwillingness of indigenous leaders to disinter some of these so-called unmarked graves to determine their contents, employing phony claims of “sacredness” as their excuse for not doing so.

AP: “For many Indigenous people, excavation is culturally inappropriate; for many critics, withholding evidence invites doubt.”

HR: Critics like Brian Giesbrecht have pointed out that there was not a single word about “cultural inappropriateness” when the families of three missing indigenous women insisted that the provincial government search for their remains in a Winnipeg landfill.

AP: “Survivors who testified before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) recounted starvation, sexual assault, and the erasure of language and family.”

HR: Those unexamined assertions, gathered from a self-selective, i.e., non-random, sample of former students, have been rightly questioned because uncollaborated hearsay evidence — statements, either written or oral, which were made out of court but are presented in court to prove the truth of that statement — propagated decades after the fact are considered inadmissible in legal proceedings, not the least because they could very well be grossly inaccurate or totally fabricated.

AP: “Between the 1800s and 1996, more than 150,000 Indigenous children attended church- and government-run residential schools. At least 3,200 deaths are documented in the TRC’s Missing Children and Unmarked Burials volume, with estimates as high as 6,000.… None of this is in dispute among serious historians.”

HR: The 150,000 indigenous children represented no more than one-third of all Treaty Indian children who attended one or more residential schools for an average of only 4.5 years. Both the 3,200 and 6,000 figures are grossly inaccurate: according to the TRC’s Missing Children and Unmarked Burials volume, only 423 students died while physically attending an IRS.

AP: “So when commentators claim the schools were benign or voluntary, they cross a line from skepticism into distortion.”

HR: Mandatory attendance for indigenous students began only in 1920, nearly four decades after the first federal government-sponsored residential schools were opened. Except for orphans and neglected or abused children, boarding school attendance was rarely enforced by any officials, partly because there were often more signed parental and guardian applications than the schools could absorb.

