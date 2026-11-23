Because the Jews of the world — unlike the so-called Palestinians — are among the most ancient inhabitants of the biblical land of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a section to my newsletter titled REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A(authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and the Jewish people, wherever they live, and their many regional and international enemies.

You don’t have to receive posts about Israel & Palestine if you aren’t interested in the subject matter or don’t like my position on current issues.

To ensure you don’t receive any more posts like this one, unsubscribe from this section in either of the following ways:

1. Click “unsubscribe“ at the bottom of any newsletter email sent to you, which will take you to a page where you can choose what sections in my newsletter to subscribe to.

2. Log in to your Substack account, head to your account Settings, select your subscription and choose which newsletters to receive.

Many thanks!

Hymie

Pat Johnson argues that the intense rhetoric against Israel, often crossing into antisemitism, contributes to violence against Jews worldwide. He particularly criticizes those who dismiss concerns about this rhetoric as attempts to silence criticism, highlighting the disproportionate focus on Israel compared to other global crises. Johnson also believes this rhetoric fuels hatred and violence, so urges a more measured approach to discussing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

CONCERNS ABOUT EXCESSIVE RHETORIC ARE MET WITH ACCUSATIONS OF “SILENCING.” HERE’S MY MESSAGE TO YOU: SHUT THE F*CK UP.

Pat Johnson

October 27, 2026

15 people were killed in Australia last Hannukah. Blame yourself.

Share Pat’s BEATEN WITH A SHTICK Substack

For years, every time people like me suggest the apoplectic rhetoric against Israel is having tangible, violent impacts on Jews everywhere, we are accused of attempting to “silence” criticism of Israel.

And so the rhetoric has continued and exploded.

“By any means necessary.” “From the river to the sea.” “Globalize the intifada.”

Erstwhile legitimate elected officials in democratic countries, supposedly humanitarian NGOs and ostensibly thoughtful commentators falsely accuse the Jewish state of genocide, of deliberately murdering children, of human organ trafficking and every horrific crime imaginable.

Then, when anyone with a rational sense of proportion, honesty and the potential for words to incite violence warns that this inflammatory rhetoric could lead to dark places, the screaming mobs become victims, shielding their wild-eyed hatred behind defences of free expression and courageous resistance to Israeli tyranny and crimes against humanity and fire-breathing, baby-devouring dragons.

Urge any restraint amid this global cacophony of fevered rhetoric and prepare to be shouted down with paranoid conspiracy theories that The Jews are silencing us.

Last December, 15 Jews who went to a Hannukah celebration in Australia to celebrate the triumph of light over darkness were murdered. And the government of Australia and the regular suspects are baffled at how such a thing could happen. Millions of far less lethal attacks have taken place since then.

When hate rhetoric from the likes of singer-turned orange juice hawker-turned professional gay-basher Anita Bryant in the 1970s coincided with the assassination of San Francisco’s mayor and the city’s first openly gay elected official (I wrote about this here), some reasonable people noted that “Dan White pulled the trigger but Anita Bryant loaded the gun.”

For many years, but culminating since October 7, 2023, the world has been engulfed in an inferno of hatred against the Jewish state. No reasonable person can see this level of agitated rhetoric against Israel, most of it false and often including outright blood libels, and pretend it does not contribute to the massive spike in violence against Jews worldwide. That is plain stupidity. The end result of the supposed tautology “Antizionism is not antisemitism” is evident for all to see on the blood-soaked beaches of Sydney.

Are you as angry as I am? Share this post.

Share

If someone pumped out daily, dehumanizing rhetoric about women, we’d all recognize it as a warning sign for violence against women. If the airwaves were filled with conspiracies about trans people, we would name it as a direct contributor to threats and attacks on trans lives. If politicians ranted nonstop about gay people, we would not hesitate to say that such language puts queer people in danger. And if public figures unleashed sweeping accusations about Black communities, we would immediately understand that this climate invites harm.

Yet the moment you point out that a relentless stream of incendiary rhetoric about Israel and Zionists is contributing to violence against Jews worldwide, the response is a wall of outrage and the accusation that you’re trying to “silence criticism.”

Every other marginalized group gets the basic acknowledgment that hateful rhetoric fuels hateful action — except Jews, who are expected to pretend that words have no consequences until the consequences land on their bodies.

Then the people who always — always — insist that dehumanizing rhetoric has dangerous impacts on identifiable groups suddenly retrench to the “mad gunman” theory or the “lone wolf” motif. Anything but admit that they are part of the problem.

Should we even bother to debunk the absurdity of the “silencing criticism” accusation? It is literally impossible to go through a day without encountering provocative anti-Israel and often antisemitic messaging in media, on bus stop graffiti, at dinner parties, in the workplace, and gawdknows on social media. It is as prevalent as the oxygen we breathe. And yet the perpetrators insist The Jews have the power to control it all.

Let’s say that this “silencing” conspiracy theory was even remotely true. Let’s pretend that the tiny voices of decency calling for a little perspective on the whole “vilify Israel” mania the world is engaged in right now could actually have an impact on reducing criticism of Israel.

I’d say: Good.

The world needs to criticize Israel less. Even if this rhetoric didn’t lead to mass murder, as it so demonstrably does, it is still completely unjustified.

Hundreds of millions of people worldwide are experiencing all range of human rights infractions and indignities. By watching the news, the only people you would think are guilty of perpetrating any injustice in the world today are Israelis.

So to those self-righteous “pro-Palestinian” activists howling about a hoax genocide and assorted made-up crimes against humanity, if you’re listening, I would give you this truthslap: Your sanctimonious gibberish about being a humanitarian and being vigilant against genocide is hollow. You don’t care about genocide. There is no genocide in Gaza. But there is genocide in Sudan, in Tigray, in Myanmar, in China … and you haven’t done a damn thing about these genocides while wailing about a nonexistent genocide in Gaza. I can hardly imagine a more detestable act of immorality on a global scale. You are a particularly despicable type of activist.

More people need to hear this rant. Share it now.

Share

It is literally impossible to begin cataloguing the small and major indignities facing Jewish people in the world today, from mass murder at a Hanukkah celebration to being thrown out of Ubers for speaking Hebrew to being boycotted in a stupid little song contest (sorry gays and others but I don’t get Eurovision). Threats ranging from insults to violence to death face every Jew in the world every day now. And it is due in large part because of your mindless, meaningless, misguided “pro-Palestinian” activism and the fact that you refuse to recognize what you recognize in relation to every other group on earth: That incendiary rhetoric almost inevitably leads to violent action.

Your stupid, ignorant voice is doing nothing to help Palestinians. Your self-righteous blathering is not making the world a better place.

You are deflecting the world’s attention from crises affecting hundreds of millions of people, helping ensure that those people remain mired in catastrophe. And you are adding fuel to an already out-of-control, phenomenally dangerous global assault on Israelis and Jews.

Because, for all your juvenile hair-splitting about the difference between “Zionists” or “Israelis” and “Jews,” the kinds of people like those who mass murdered Jews on Bondi Beach do not subscribe to your pristine distinctions.

I’m close to a free speech absolutist. But I’m not an idiot. Your hysterical, shrieking, unhinged, out-of-control conspiracy theories and Jew-obsessed screeching are costing lives.

But when a few reasonable people warn that the rhetoric has gotten a tad overheated, you go full-on paranoid victim mode. The Jews are silencing me!

Well, you should be silenced.

Your rabid, deranged, apoplectic screeching helped kill 15 people yesterday, but your only concern is Jews shushing you.

At this point, I don’t give a damn about what you claim Israel did, is doing or might do. Your credibility went down the shitter when you hopped on board the faux-genocide bandwagon. You exploit the ignorance of millions by falsely accusing Jews of the worst crime known to humankind — even as actual genocides are taking place unchecked and unmourned, completely ignored by great humanitarians like you.

You have made up so many fake allegations against Israel, having learned from history that if there is one group of people about whom crazed mobs will believe the most outlandish bullshit, it’s Jews.

Nice choice. Way to spend your limited time on earth.

You need to tone this language the fuck down.

First of all, because it could be setting the stage for mass murder.

A far distant second reason is that, if you think Israel is in any way deserving of this level of condemnation and vilification, you lack all sense of proportionality and probably morality.

There are 305 million people in the world facing immediate humanitarian disaster. About two million live in Gaza. And those two million have experienced disaster because their own leaders led them down a black tunnel of moral and humanitarian abyss.

Your only concern is Palestinians, and you can’t even get that one stupid thing right, deflecting the blame from the ones who started the war and instead blaming those who were forced to defend themselves from terrorists promising actual genocide.

You idiot.

It’s time for you to learn something about the world.

If my saying this threatens your right to blather on about things you know bugger all about — if my concern about Jews being killed because of an uncontrolled firestorm of anti-Jewish hatred masquerading as political criticism — well boo-hoo for you.

I am so tired of the nitpicking around this being legitimate criticism or that not being legitimate.

We are so far beyond anything legitimate.

If you have no skin in the game, if you can’t find Haifa or Nablus or Jaffa on a map, if you don’t know what the Oslo Process was or what happened in 1948 or 1967 but you still insist that Israel is the greatest threat to human rights or that it is perpetrating genocide or eating babies or whatever other garbage you’ve inhaled on the darkweb, I don’t give a damn about your right to free expression. I have ceased caring about “silencing of criticism.”

It’s time for you to shut the fuck up.

Because some whackadoodle father-and-son losers may have shot up a crowd on the beach in Sydney.

But you loaded the gun.

Share Pat’s BEATEN WITH A SHTICK Substack

Please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Share

Some people have generously asked me to make it possible to make one-time contributions to support my work. I have now set up a PayPal link for donations. If you like snappy smackdowns of antisemitism and anti-Zionism and want me to keep it up, any support is deeply appreciated. Click here.

INCITEMENT TO GENOCIDE: THE REAL BARRIER TO PEACE

Most Palestinians endorse mass murder, rape, and beheading as “resistance.” Why? It’s simple: Rote learning.

JUN 30, 2024 • PAT’S BEATEN WITH A SHTICK

EXPLAINING PRO-PALESTINIANISM

HOW ACTIVISTS DOUBLED DOWN ON A TERRIBLE MISTAKE.

AUG 25, 2024 • PAT’S BEATEN WITH A SHTICK

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pat Johnson · Privacy ∙ Terms ∙ Collection notice

Start your Substack. Get the app

Substack is the home for great culture