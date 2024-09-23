My second take on the “sacred covenant " is on the other side of the paywall. The first one can be found here: The Sacred Covenant of Kamloops: Replacing Truth and Reconciliation with Secrecy and Self-Abasement. C2C Journal, May 30.
REAL Indigenous Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to REAL Indigenous Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.