On the eve of February 11-12, 2026, court application to reopen the B.C. “land back” Cowichan case, don’t miss reading the following complimentary piece from Michelle Stirling based on research done by Nina Green.

A reading of the research of independent researcher Nina Green": Was the Cowichan Case Wrongly Decided?

Michelle Stirling

January 21, 2026

Why is this important?

The BC Supreme Court Cowichan Tribes decision released 7 August 2025 shocked Canadians with its declaration that Aboriginal title exists over private properties on Lulu Island on the South Arm of the Fraser River in the metropolitan area of Richmond, BC, where the Cowichan claim to have once had a summer fishing village called Tl’uqtinus.

Sources:

https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/d/dd/Richmond_in_Metro_Vancouver.svg

Hitoubashira, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Even more shocking was that Madam Justice Young went out of her way to declare that her decision set a sweeping precedent which upended the land title system in British Columbia:

A precedent that will follow from this case is that provincial Crown grants of fee simple interest do not extinguish nor permanently displace Aboriginal title, and ss. 23 and 25 of the LTA [Land Titles Act] do not apply to Aboriginal title. (bold added)

BC’s land title [LTA] system underpins the BC economy, and until now has allowed buyers, sellers, and lenders to believe that registered titles are accurate, complete, and final.

The Cowichan decision has thrown that certainty into disarray.

The Cowichan argued these two key issues at trial: [bold added]

(1) They hold Aboriginal title over properties on Lulu Island in Richmond where they had exclusive possession of a large summer fishing village named Tl’uqtinus in 1846 at the time British sovereignty was asserted over what is now British Columbia. (2) They were unjustly deprived of possession of Tl’uqtinus because the honour of the Crown was breached when Sir James Douglas failed to mark out a reserve for them at Tl’uqtinus in 1861 and allowed Colonel Richard Moody to covertly purchase Sections 27 and 34 of the claim area in September 1863.

The evidence provided in the presentation that follows shows that neither of these arguments holds up: (bold emphasis added)

(1) The test for exclusive possession approved by the trial judge bestows Aboriginal title on the Cowichan as a reward for terrorizing other tribes though warfare, the taking of slaves, and acts of barbaric violence.

(2) The claim that Colonel Moody covertly purchased part of the claim area through nefarious means is contradicted by evidence that there was never an intention to mark out a reserve for the Cowichan on those lands as they had already been surveyed and put up for sale at public auction. Moody’s purchase was legal, and above board.

The foregoing points offer a simple, plain language overview of the material in this presentation. You can watch the video explainer and also go through the slide deck and follow other links within it, or examine the historical documents presented.

This is a complex case. The video explainer may be a bit overwhelming to watch all at once. Feel free to take a coffee break along the way and come back to it. [bold added]

Here is the PowerPoint slide deck for your review.

Cowichan Case Grounds For Appeal (18 Jan 2026) (1)

34.9MB ∙ PDF file

Download