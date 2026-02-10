REAL Indigenous Report

Brian Giesbrecht
5h

The very notion that a judge can accurately decide which “oral history” (ancient hearsay) about events claimed to have taken place hundreds of years ago is nonsense. Justice Young “decided” that the Cowichan oral history was accurate but the other two were not. She wasn’t deciding she was guessing. That’s not Justice. The Supreme Court gave trial judges an impossible task in the Delgamuukw line of cases. The Supreme Court must reverse itself. UNDRIP and DRIPA must be repealed

Joan
2h

In sharing Michelle's article, Hymie has included the link to Nina Green's PowerPoint slides but has neglected to include the video that is referenced, in which Michelle narrates the slide show. If anyone wants to watch Michelle's excellent narration video, it can be found on her own Substack here: https://michellestirlingg.substack.com/p/was-the-cowichan-case-wrongly-decided (scroll to the bottom for the video).

