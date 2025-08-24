REAL Indigenous Report

UncleMac
The part which baffles me is why Carney feels it is appropriate for him to arbitrarily make such announcements when Parliament isn't even in session. Especially since I seem to recall a similar resolution being debated and rejected previously.

Brian Giesbrecht
Canada was a respected middle power on the world stage. That was then, this is now. Trudeau made Canada a joke, and Carney seems intent on trotting along after Macron and Starmer, as they perform for their local audiences. In short, Canada no longer matters on the world stage

