A silly season foolish apology for America’s Indian Boarding School system with pricey financial implications
The piece below is a shorter and somewhat different companion piece to my Western Standard take on this American Boarding School apology issue (see: https://www.westernstandard.news/opinion/rubenstein-the-sin-on-americas-soul/58957). It also needs to be read in combination with James Pew’s outstanding take on this apology published in his newsletter on October 29, 2024 (see below).
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to REAL Indigenous Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.