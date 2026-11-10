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Hymie

According to a news story by Rupa Subramanya, American lawmakers and activists have urged President Trump to establish a pathway for Jewish Canadians facing persecution, a reasonable reaction to the disproportionately higher official indifference to this persecution by Canada’s political and legal establishment compared to their American counterparts.

An American group called the National Association of Christian Lawmakers sent a letter to the U.S. president on August 27 calling for an expedited legal escape from this unjust persecution.

Proof of the letter’s accuracy is supported as well by the desire of over 2,000 Jewish Canadians to relocate to the United States due to safety fears.

Trump shared a link to the report on Truth Social on August 30, but did not comment on the contents.

The letter said any potential programme should maintain national security safeguards such as identity, criminal history, medical, and security screening, and protect family unity. It also called on the Trump administration to work with states, local governments, Jewish organizations, churches, nonprofits, and employers willing to assist arriving families.

The NACL letter concludes:

“For generations, America has served as a refuge for people fleeing religious persecution. We urge you to ensure that, consistent with federal law and the security interests of the United States, that door remains open to our Jewish brothers and sisters in Canada who need it today.”

Brief excerpts from Subramanya’s September 1 The Free Press piece appear below.

Rupa Subramanya

The Free Press

September 1, 2026

​More than 10,000 people from South Africa have entered the United States as refugees since President Donald Trump opened the country to Afrikaners who “are victims of unjust racial discrimination,” as he put it last year. Pressure is now growing for the president to do the same thing for Jewish Canadians.

A group of American lawmakers, faith leaders, and conservative activists asked Trump in a letter in August to “establish an appropriate, lawful immigration and humanitarian pathway for Jewish Canadians who are experiencing persecution or who credibly fear for their safety because they are Jewish.”

The letter cited the widely documented surge in antisemitism in Canada, including 27 violent antisemitic incidents between the start of this year and mid-July, compared with 10 during all of 2025, according to B’nai Brith Canada. As I reported in June, Jews account for roughly 1 percent of Canada’s population, but are “69 percent of all hate crimes reported by police in 2024 that were motivated by religion. Jews were the targets of more hate crimes than all other religious groups combined.”

A State Department spokesperson told The Free Press that “recent attacks targeting Jewish sites and institutions across Canada underscore the threat which surging antisemitism poses to Jews and all Canadians.” The spokesperson added that the Trump administration is “committed to fighting” antisemitism “as a national security priority.”