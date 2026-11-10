REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Vinnieboombots's avatar
Vinnieboombots
11h

Canada you could do much better. Once a safe and proud nation, in Ww2 entering the war Before the US, to fight for freedom and ideological atrocities. Now, indifference and propaganda bias reign supreme. Remember to wear your poppy!

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John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
8hEdited

Trump will no doubt take any political shots at Canada's regime he can as he likely thinks that Carney's undiplomatic Democrat alliance was front and center in the run up to Trump's mid term slaughter and partly responsible (it's never about Trump). The reality is that the Islamic demographic influence/dominance in some states (Minnesota, Michigan, NY) is now worse than the Canadian cities where Jews are on the Jihadist and their useful idiots menu. Given that both countries are essentially bifurcated culturally and politically, temporary safe havens for Jews are also safe havens for conservatives, for a while. Given that Muslims outnumber Jews 5 to 1 in Canada, don't look to Carney's regime to do anything about his electorate and its influence. He' too busy bulldozing his increased immigration agenda and submitting our future sovereignty to Brussels regardless of the views of the citizenry.

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