Cosmin Dzsurdzsa, Managing Editor, Juno News, reports that Conservative MP Aaron Gunn believes that frequent land acknowledgements by governments threaten private property rights in Canada. He believes these acknowledgements reinforce the idea that land in our sovereign nation was “stolen,” thereby subverting the concept of private property ownership. This sentiment also was echoed by BC Conservative leadership candidate Harman Bhangu, who emphasized the importance of secure property ownership for British Columbians.

North Island–Powell River Conservative MP Aaron Gunn is warning that governments regularly making land acknowledgements threatens the bedrock of Canadian society: private property rights.

Cosmin Dzsurdzsa

Juno News

March 12, 2026

Source: Facebook (Aaron Gunn)

North Island–Powell River Conservative MP Aaron Gunn is warning that governments regularly making land acknowledgements threatens the bedrock of Canadian society: private property rights.

In a social media post earlier this week, Gunn questioned the practice of governments opening meetings by recognizing that they are taking place on the traditional or unceded territory of Indigenous nations.

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Gunn argued that if the federal government claims to support private property rights strongly, it should reconsider statements that suggest the land Canadians live on was never formally transferred.