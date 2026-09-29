REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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People-United Uncensored's avatar
People-United Uncensored
Sep 29

Love the term 'unpolishable turd'....it nails the situation perfectly.

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StellaMaris's avatar
StellaMaris
Sep 29Edited

Want to see anti-white hatred then see what your children, grandchildren and society is being "taught" in PUBLIC schools funded by us....

this was shown today at my school..... the school showed three videos from CBC kids and I was almost sick to my stomach... I wanted to stand up and SCREAM...

This is what are tax dollars.. there has got to be a way for us to stop this.....

PLEASE, watch these and get educated on what is being taught at schools...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GE1F5nBQmME

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Zk5qHqD82Q

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RT_ho4A6yw8

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