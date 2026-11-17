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Pat Johnson convincingly argues that anti-Zionism is rooted in a deep-seated societal discomfort with Jews asserting their right to self-determination and the right to live as equals to other people. He posits that this distress stems from historical patterns where Jews were tolerated only in subordinate roles. Zionism disrupts this status quo. Johnson suggests that this disquiet is often even masked by anti-racism and anti-colonialism frameworks, leading to a unique form of discrimination against Jewish self-determination.

I also include a comment on this piece by Lynne Teperman, who incorporates the views of Harry S. LaForme, a retired justice of the Ontario Court of Appeal and the first indigenous person appointed to an appellate court in Canada, even though I disagree with most of LaForme’s assertions about how the lifeways and struggles of our country’s indigenous people closely resemble those of the Jewish people. (These include such assertions as: (“Colonialism means language suppression. It means forced religious conversion. It means population displacement, foreign governance, economic exploitation, imposed legal hierarchies and cultural erasure. Canada’s Indigenous peoples experienced these things. The Jewish people experienced these things.”)

Pat Johnson

Pat’s BEATEN WITH A SHTICK Substack

June 20, 2026

It’s pretty simple: It’s about uppity Jews who dare to think they can live like normal people.

Natural order of things? Jews to the bottom …

There is a prickly idea at the heart of the modern conversation about Israel — one that is rarely stated plainly, but that explains a lot.

For most of history, Jews were tolerated only in a very specific role: vulnerable, dependent, subordinate. Under Islamic empires, they lived as what were known as dhimmis: permitted to exist, but profoundly unequal.

In Europe, most of the time and in most places, Jews occupied a similarly constrained space — outsiders, useful but limited, present but never free. (Of course, through most of European and human history, few people were “free” — but even in the context of near-universal human inequality, Jews were even more unfree. Put mildly.)

Across civilizations, the pattern was remarkably consistent: Jews could survive, but only within boundaries set by others.

Zionism disrupted that pattern.

At its core, Zionism is the idea that Jews, like any other people, are entitled to self-determination in their ancestral homeland. It is not a claim of superiority over others, which nonsense slogans like “Zionism is racism” try to argue. On the contrary, it is a claim of normalcy — the assertion that Jews should not be the only people denied the right to political agency.

That idea, simple as it is, has been apparently destabilizing for societies everywhere, because it overturned a deeply ingrained expectation. Jews were no longer playing the role assigned to them.

When a group refuses the role history has given it — especially one that others have grown accustomed to — that refusal is rarely welcomed. When Jews do it, a deeply engrained civilizational status quo gets disrupted.

Through no fault of their own, Jews have been forced to serve functions in Muslim and Christian societies. Zionism declared they weren’t going to play that game anymore. And, as on the playground, when the historically bullied stand up to the bully, the bully gets particularly agitated.

In parts of the Arab world, the emergence of Jewish sovereignty was experienced not only as a geopolitical event, but as a total psychological rupture. A people who had long been perceived as subordinate was now asserting independence, defending itself, and exercising power. And they dared to do it in their ancestral homeland, which just happened to be filled with theological symbolism. So Muslims everywhere could be easily enflamed by tyrants to believe that Jewish self-determination was not only their business, but an existential threat to their very identity.

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As a result, while most people will contend this is a conflict about borders, assorted policies, and the rights of Palestinians, the fact is it has a ton to do with the simple human revulsion at a people who don’t know their place getting uppity.

This is where the conversation becomes scratchy, particularly in Western progressive spaces.

Many activists today understand their engagement through a distorted lens of anti-racism and anti-colonialism. They see themselves as opposing systems of power, standing with the marginalized, and challenging historical injustice.

But frameworks can mislead as well as illuminate. In this case, it repeatedly puts anti-racists in common cause with chauvinistic Arab nationalists, atheists in league with Islamic supremacists, feminists in cahoots with the most misogynistic strains in human society, and LGBTQ+ people in alliance with those who have, let’s say, incompatible perspectives on marriage equality and the definition of fabulousness.

In the fictionalized narrative, Israel is cast as a European colonial project, an extension of Western power imposed on an indigenous population.

But even without the added layer of complexity created by the contending land claims, a larger question would still remain: Are Jews entitled to self-determination?

National self-determination is the foundation of modern international norms. National movements are debated, borders are contested, policies are criticized — but the underlying right to political existence is rarely denied outright.

Except when it comes to Jews.

When it comes to Israel, we are not dealing simply with a policy disagreement. “From the river to the sea,” which is now the motivating slogan of the “pro-Palestinian” movement, is a challenge to the very principle of Jewish self-determination.

When the principle of self-determination is denied uniquely — when it is withheld from one people while affirmed for others — it is obviously an example of discrimination.

A few years ago, this would have been an argument that held water. To prove that someone’s approach to the Israel/Palestine issue was based on antisemitism seemed to be the objective and the route to an assumed intellectual or political victory. Now, it seems, the response to evidence of antisemitism is along the lines of, “If opposing Israel’s existence makes me antisemitic, I’ll wear it with pride.” Even among self-proclaimed anti-racists, being accused of antisemitism has become a badge of honour. (This is obviously a symptom of a much larger sociological crisis. More soon on this.)

A generation that sees itself as deeply committed to justice, equality, and human rights has, in this case, adopted a position that places Jewish self-determination outside those principles.

Which is why appealing to people on the grounds that their position is irrational, contradictory to their larger principles, and fundamentally racist is so difficult.

Because it requires not just debating facts, but examining frameworks. Western civilization and Islamic civilization have centuries of ingrained ideas about the roles and the place of Jews within those societies — not just incidental ideas but, given Judaism’s role as parent religion to Christianity and Islam, ideas that are foundationally embedded in the theology and sociology of more than half the world’s population

It asks whether the categories we are using — colonizer and colonized, powerful and powerless — are sufficient to capture the reality we are trying to understand. Or do we need to have a deeper historical and sociological understanding of the unique role Jews have played — and still play — in the collective and individual human mind?

In applying 21st-century categories to the Jewish situation, have we inadvertently recreated an older pattern: one in which Jews are permitted to exist, but only within limits defined by others?

Zionism challenged that pattern.

The reactions to Zionism continue to reveal how deeply embedded those patterns were.

Are.

That is the root of the anti-Israel movement. It is not about borders or indigeneity or settlements or even Israel’s right to exist per se. It’s about uppity Jews who dare to think they can live like normal people.

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Discussion about this post

Lynne Teperman

Lynne Teperman Jun 20

While there is a simple definition to cover what Zionism means - the belief in the right of Jews to have a sovereign state on part of our ancient homeland, antizionism comes from at least three different ideologies - Islamism, which cannot continence any lands previously conquered by Islam being reconquered. Hamas et al just see Israel as the first of a list of territories to be reconquered. Hamas was even preparing children for the restoration of Muslim ruled territory in Spain. Left antizionism is partly legacy Soviet anti-Israel animus, Chomskyite thicko reasoning that any ally of the US is naturally bad and to be opposed, and the embrace of the fallacy of the superior virtue of the righteous oppressed, but clad in 21st century terminology. Far right antizionism just hates Jews for not being Christian, for not being white enough, and for contaminating “white” Europe and “white” North America.

John Strawson, professor emeritus of international law at the University of East London argues that Israel was founded as a refugee state, and certainly not a colony of any foreign power. Retired Ontario Court of Appeal judge Harry S. LaForme had the following to say, in response to Mark Carney’s June 1 address, unveiling his new advisory committee that’s supposedly going to make combatting antisemitism in Canada its first mission. It was published in the National Post behind a paywall, so no URL:

Anti-Zionism is a libel-driven hate movement that incites violence and targets Jews with the goal of wiping Israel off the map

Harry LaForme

Special to National Post

Published June 10, 2026

On June 6, I stood before Toronto’s Jewish community on the treaty lands of my ancestors. Days earlier, Prime Minister Mark Carney had stood at Toronto’s Holy Blossom Temple and acknowledged a painful truth: Canada is failing its Jewish citizens. He recognized that antisemitism has reached levels unseen in generations. He acknowledged that Jewish Canadians are disproportionately targeted by hate. He acknowledged the fear felt by families whose schools, synagogues, businesses and communities have become targets. He named the statistics. He named the suffering. But he did not name the ideology driving it.

So, I will. “I stand before you on the land of my ancestors to say what the prime minister should have said: “Anti-Zionism is a libel-driven hate movement that incites violence and the targeting, exclusion, and marginalization of Jews in the diaspora and has as its ultimate goal wiping Israel off the face of Mother Earth and the death of all beings within it.”

There. That is what should have been said, and now it has.

For Indigenous peoples, this moment feels painfully familiar. We know what happens when governments speak of reconciliation while avoiding uncomfortable truths. We know what happens when institutions choose carefully crafted language instead of moral courage.

Canada’s Jewish community does not need another expression of concern. It needs honesty. And honesty begins by confronting the lie at the centre of this moment: the claim that Israel is a colonial project and Zionism is a movement of oppression.

As an Anishinaabe man, a member of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, and someone who spent almost 25 years as a judge interpreting the laws of this country, let me be clear — Canada is a colonial country. Israel is not.

Indigenous peoples know colonialism because we lived it. Colonialism means language suppression. It means forced religious conversion. It means population displacement, foreign governance, economic exploitation, imposed legal hierarchies and cultural erasure. Canada’s Indigenous peoples experienced these things. The Jewish people experienced these things. They do not describe Israel.

For thousands of years, Jewish identity has been tied to the land of Israel through language, culture, law, religion, traditions and collective memory. The Jewish connection to Jerusalem did not begin in 1948. It survived despite conquest, exile, persecution and genocide.

Indigeneity is demonstrated through historical continuity: a distinct people with a connection to ancestral land, identity, language, culture, rituals, legal traditions and spiritual life. By that measure, Jews are Indigenous to Israel.

Zionism is not colonialism. Zionism is self-determination. The Indigenous people of Israel achieved what Indigenous peoples around the world have sought: self-governance in their ancestral homeland.

That does not mean Israel, like any country, is beyond criticism. But criticism of a government is not what’s happening here. We are witnessing something much darker.

Across Canada and around the world, chants of “Globalize the intifada,” “By any means necessary,” and “All forms of resistance are justified” are dismissed as activism. They are not.

Recent attacks targeting Jewish communities have exposed the falsity of claims that these are simply peaceful calls for change. Calls for the death or destruction of Jewish people are incompatible with Indigenous teachings, including the seven grandfather teachings of love, truth, wisdom, humility, respect, courage, and honesty. They are incompatible with the Great Law of Peace.

What makes this moment particularly painful is that extremists have learned to weaponize the language of Indigenous justice against the Jewish people. The architects of this movement correctly understood something about Canada. They knew a country still confronting its own colonial history would be uniquely vulnerable to narratives framed in the language of “decolonization” and “liberation.” After all, the Canadian Human Rights Commission has explicitly referred to it as a settler colonial state.

Islamist strategists have advanced ideologically driven false narratives that are appropriating Indigenous social justice language because they understood those narratives would resonate with the academically ignorant and the academically sinister alike.

Islamist extremists are weaponizing Indigenous culture, our shared history, and reconciliation efforts led by Indigenous peoples against Jewish Canadians, Zionists, their allies, and Israel. It is cultural appropriation of the highest order. It is colonialism. It is not only antisemitic. It is racist toward Indigenous peoples as well.

As a former judge, I believe those combating antisemitism should look more closely at Indigenous law and legal principles. They are not symbolic. The Peace and Friendship Treaties that govern these lands are foundational agreements now recognized within Canada’s constitutional framework.

Indigenous law and principles do not govern only the relationship between the Crown and Indigenous peoples. They govern all our relationships. Their principles of respect, coexistence, and shared responsibility are binding on all who live here, including those who hijack Indigenous tradition and reconciliation efforts to advance false narratives and ideologies of hate.

These principles offer another way to understand rights, responsibilities and relationships between peoples. They offer another arrow in the lawfare quiver. And judges love novel, creative and principled legal arguments. I know because I was one.

Jewish and Indigenous peoples share two powerful life-affirming characteristics that have ensured our survival: hope and resilience. Hope allowed Indigenous peoples to survive policies designed to erase us. Hope carried the Jewish people through exile and the darkness of the Holocaust. Hope launched the rebirth of Israel in 1948. Hope is determined resilience. But hope does not mean silence. Hope and resilience are sacred obligations we owe the seven generations who came before us and the seven generations who come after us. They are moral imperatives.

Indigenous peoples in Canada are well versed in being let down by governments and the failures of elected leaders. Our current prime minister profoundly disappointed many of us. With or without him, we will move forward. Because governments do not decide whether ancient peoples survive. We do.

The Jewish people are not alone. I stand with them. Miigwetch. Shalom. Am Yisrael Chai.

The Honourable Harry S. LaForme O.C. & I.P.C. is a retired justice of the Ontario Court of Appeal, the first Indigenous person appointed to an appellate court in Canada.

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