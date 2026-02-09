REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Jac Miller
8h

I write from the perspective that all peoples are of one genesis, that is non favored above another: that said ‘chosen people(s)’ are an anachronism, the land was vacant, inhabited, disembodied from that land by others ad infinitum. To take as ‘gospel’ a status of superior ‘ownership’ over predecessors is to engage in forever conflict, warfare and anguish. Living in a disputed past is the destruction of peace.

Grube
9h

Problem is — UNDRIP will be entirely viewed as meant exclusively for the Palestinians in Israel by many nations. Likely by our own indigenous and indigenous of other nations.

