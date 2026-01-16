According to David Wiechnik, a reporter for the Western Standard, an indigenous man named Nelson Lesage has just avoided jail time despite breaching his house arrest conditions after being convicted of sexual assault. The judge acknowledged the breach but accepted the joint recommendation of the Crown and defence, citing Lesage’s personal circumstances, including his mother-in-law’s terminal illness and his remorse. The judge also considered the potential impact of incarceration on Lesage’s ability to attend his mother-in-law’s funeral.

It is clear that all three parties involved in this case — the prosecutors, defence, and judge — employed Gladue principles, namely guidelines established by the Supreme Court of Canada to address the so-called unique circumstances of indigenous offenders in the criminal justice system.

These principles stem from the 1999 case R. v. Gladue, which emphasized the need for judges to consider the historical and social factors affecting indigenous peoples when sentencing, a finding many Canadians would rightly call racist, ethnically discriminatory, and exclusionary.

After sexual assault conviction and multiple breaches, indigenous offender still avoids incarceration

David Wiechnik

Western Standard

November 19, 2025

The Yellowknife courthouse where Nelson Lesage’s trial took place. Courtesy of Walter Strong/CBC

An indigenous man who received a “huge break” when a judge gave him house arrest for sexually assaulting a woman has avoided jail a second time despite repeatedly breaching the terms of his sentence.

Nelson Lesage was sentenced in July 2024 to a two-year conditional sentence, including 16 months of house arrest, for sexually assaulting a woman who was asleep beside her fiancé in his home in Fort Providence, NWT.

The National Post reported that while the Crown and the defence recommended the sentence, the presiding judge in Yellowknife noted it was “at the low end” of what is typical for such crimes.