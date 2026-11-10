On October 19, Alberta voters supported a referendum to abolish the unelected Canadian Senate, with some 53% voting in favour. Many people see the Senate as an ineffective, costly body that often serves as a lobby group for special interests, such as the government-funded Assembly of First Nations. Legal expert Brian Giesbrecht argues for abolishing or fully reforming the Senate, citing its lack of purpose and the need for a more effective, accountable legislative body.

Alberta voters just fired the first shot in the battle to abolish Canada’s unelected Upper Chamber.

Western Standard

October 21, 2026

Blacklock’s Reporter’s October 20 headline was “Vote Rebukes The Senate” following Alberta’s Monday vote. I quote its concise introduction:

“The Liberal-appointed Senate yesterday faced an unprecedented rebuke after thousands of Albertans voted to abolish the Upper Chamber. It was the first referendum of its kind since Alberta pioneered Senate elections 37 years ago. Question 7 on the provincewide ballot asked: “Do you support the Government of Alberta working with the governments of other willing provinces to amend the Canadian Constitution to abolish the unelected federal Senate?” Ongoing hand counts of ballots gave the “yes” vote a majority of 53 percent. The results pointed to deepening disapproval since then-Alberta Senator Elaine McCoy in 2018 commissioned a Nanos Research survey that found 24 percent of Canadians wanted the Senate abolished. Asked, “When you think of the Senate, what words come to mind?”, the most common responses were “pointless” (21 percent) and “a waste of money” (12 percent).”

Blacklock’s Reporter then gave a short history of the many attempts to reform or eliminate an unelected body that has been very unpopular in Western Canada for a very long time. It is no longer recognized as the “chamber of sober second thought” that John A. Macdonald wanted it to be and is seen for what it has become — basically an advocacy group for various progressive causes. Whereas the senators were once criticized for being essentially “bagmen” for the political party they served (overwhelmingly the Liberal Party), the much-vaunted “independent appointment process” announced by former prime minister Justin Trudeau ten years ago — a process that was supposed to make the Senate apolitical — has actually made the Senate even less useful than it was before the process was undertaken.