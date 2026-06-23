REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
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This mutation is not Progress. It is Anti‑Progress — the reversal of the very conditions that once enabled societies to grow, innovate, and remain free. When a system becomes too rigid, too centralized, and too dependent on administrative control, it stops developing and begins to contract. What we are witnessing is not advancement but the structural correction of a system that has exceeded its limits.

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