REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Ben's avatar
Ben
4h

I took my teacher training at a college above Runnymede. Their is no quarry or outcrop of stone in the area. Check your facts please. Runnymede is a flood plain of the Thames and the agricultural fields are clay based, I have run over them, very slippery. Ben.

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