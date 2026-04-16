A terrific letter by Michelle Stirling written to the president of University of Manitoba — where I was an educator and researcher for 31 years — rebuking his institution for allowing the withholding of vital archival material that the legally binding Schedule N of the Indian Residential School Settlement Agreement said that the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) should make available to the general public.

More particularly, the NCTR was required to:

“… archive all such documents, materials, and transcripts or recordings of statements received, in a manner that will ensure their preservation and accessibility to the public and in accordance with access and privacy legislation, and any other applicable legislation.”

Because the NCTR is a registered University of Manitoba facility, it must adhere to all the institution’s rules and regulations. Accordingly, the university must compel the NCTR, which has already published and continues to publish the names of students who died while registered at an Indian Residential School, to also provide information about: (1) exactly where the students were living when they died; (2) the cause of their deaths; and (3) the place of their burial.

Such information is available to all people, Canadian or otherwise, for a fee when they search the country’s public death records.

The NCTR has routinely refused to do so. The central questions are: what is the NCTR trying to hide, and why is this secrecy taking place?

An Open Letter to Dr. Michael Benarroch, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Manitoba : Enforce Your Respectful Work and Learning Policy Sec. 2.18

January 25, 2026

Dear Dr. Benarroch,

RE: Recent Civil Unrest on University Campuses, Related to Residential School Issues

Motto: Pueris his dedit Deus scientiam.

“And to these children G-d gave knowledge”.

I’m sure you are aware of Dr. Frances Widdowson’s efforts to encourage open, civil debate on university campuses in Canada, as she recently visited your campus. Her efforts have been met with increasingly outraged civil unrest, most recently with students and other protestors verging on rioting at the University of British Columbia.

Her question is simple, “What evidence is there that 215 children’s bodies or human remains were discovered, often said to have been found in a mass grave, in the old apple orchard of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School?”

It should not be controversial to ask this question and to get a factual response, or even an emotional but constrained response, and to continue to discuss the matter in a civil manner.

Your Special Responsibility to Mitigate this Great Societal Divide

I believe the University of Manitoba and you, as President, have a special responsibility to mitigate the growing rift in Canadian society between those who are absolute advocates for anything a former residential school student has declared about their experience, and those who demand evidence over the emotional telling of a bad or even terrible experience that is not supported by documentation or due process of law.

Bad things have happened to some people who attended Indian Residential Schools; bad things are happening now to millions of Canadian Roman Catholics and other Christians and former government employees of Indian Residential Schools, who are accused of committing a genocide against Indigenous people for which there are no charges or convictions of genocide.

The University of Manitoba holds the trust deed for the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation and you, as President, have access to all records of the University.[1]

What I propose:

1) The NCTR claims more than 4,000 children died at Indian Residential Schools and frequently speculates in print and interviews with people like Raymond Frogner, Chief Archivist, that these numbers may be higher. We need to see the evidence for these claims. We need to see the 4,000+ death certificates for every person named on the memorial banner and register without restriction. As James McCrae, former attorney general of Manitoba has pointed out, significant errors have been found on the memorial banner/register, including people who died at 85 years old and whose deaths had nothing to do with Indian Residential Schools.[2]

The NCTR Trust Deed was entrusted to the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg on condition that the public would have access to all files. In a recent APTN documentary, Raymond Frogner claimed to have seen these files over the past 15 years; Canadians and other interested parties need to be able to see them, too.

By way of example, independent researchers have tracked down 500 death certificates for residential school students. This evidence shows that for the most part:

a) Most students did not die AT the schools, but were simply enrolled at the time; according to the TRC, only 423 named students died on the premises of a residential school from 1867-2000, that is, according to the TRC’s own data, an average of 3 deaths a year of named students in all the residential schools across Canada actually occurred on school premises

b) Many death certificates are signed by a parent or guardian, signifying that parents were given proper notice whenever possible (in times past prior to modern telecommunications);

c) Most death certificates show that the child’s body was returned for burial on their home reserve;

d) Most death certificates show that the child died of illness, often in a hospital, and often of TB, which was rampant on Indian reserves at the time, and transmitted from the reserves to the schools;

e) A handful of death certificates relate to death by injury at a school; in these cases a full inquiry was held;

f) Children were admitted to either Catholic or Protestant Indian residential schools according to their parents’ religious affiliation, which was noted on the application form signed by the parent; the children presumably received appropriate Christian burial rites at churches on their home reserves, according to their parents’ Roman Catholic or other Christian denomination;

g) There are some students for whom a death certificate could not be found, but other documentation in school records support the foregoing as the convention for addressing such tragedies.

If a small group of unfunded citizens are able to provide such information to the public, it is incumbent upon the University of Manitoba, which holds the Trust Deed for the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, to post the death certificates of the ~4100 Indian Residential School students claimed to have died, so that the public can see where, when, of what cause, and to what extent parents/family were notified of the tragedy, and also where the victim’s body was buried. While statements have been made by various NCTR staff, to the effect that Manitoba provincial or university privacy laws or Indigenous data sovereignty preclude such a release, then the NCTR cannot meet and is not meeting the obligations of the Trust Deed. If this is indeed the case, then the files should then be turned over to the Library and Archives of Canada and the NCTR closed down. While there are persistent claims that there are “missing children” – particularly in relation to the Kamloops Band’s claim that 215 children’s remains were found in the apple orchard of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School - the NCTR must release the list of names of these missing children. As the Chief Medical Examiner for the Province of Manitoba told the Senate:[3]

2) It seems the claim of “genocide” in relation to Indian Residential Schools in Canada was widely propagated on social media by one of your scholars, Andrew Woolford, as described in his paper about the genocide conference which he hosted on behalf of the International Association of Genocide Scholars in 2014.[4] Section 11 of the Canadian Charter of Rights requires a presumption of innocence for anyone charged with an offence – no one has been charged![5]One would think that bar would be even higher vis a vis accusations of the most heinous crime of genocide, but this term and these accusations are casually tossed around by Woolford and other scholars at the University of Manitoba, maligning and criminally defaming millions of Canadians and persons of faith. This casual indifference to the law, by your scholars, must stop. It is not academic freedom to breach the law and incite rage in the general public. Woolford’s persistent claims of genocide has contributed to the incitement that has caused the arson or vandalism of over 400 churches since the release of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission reports, and which includes the tragic deaths of two people who were living in an apartment within a church.

3) The NCTR could assist in calming the storm in Canada by a more even-handed presentation of the facts. Even if4,100 children died at Indian Residential Schools over the course of 113 years, this divided over 139 schools, leaves a death rate of 0.2589 child deaths per school per year. As I have written elsewhere:[6] “A main criticism of the TRC report by historian JR Miller was that “At no time in the history of residential schooling in Canada were parents “compelled to send their children to residential schools.”’[7] Yet this “forcibly removed” or “forced to send” is one of the main messages the TRC promoted in the media.” [and is promoted by the NCTR] [7]

4) Prof. Emeritus Jacques Rouillard has provided data (screenshot below) regarding school attendance, showing that most students attended an average of 4.5 years, but many only attended for one year;[8] non-status Indians were not granted the right to attend Indian Residential Schools. The Indian Residential School educational privilege was for Status Indians only. Even so, a comparatively small number of students attended – a far cry from the repeated mantra of the NCTR that “For over 150 years, the Canadian government and churches operated residential schools, forcibly removing over 150,000 Indigenous children from their families.”[9] This assertion appears to be the claimed rationale for the ‘genocide’ charge, i.e. “Article II (e) Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group.” That is simply not true. Most children were admitted after their parents voluntarily enrolled them and their admission had to be approved in Ottawa at the Department of Indian Affairs. In the latter years, many of the schools were operated by the local Indian Band and Council, and staffed with Indigenous graduates of the earlier Indian Residential School system. Regarding underaged children at risk, exceptions for admittance were made for children who were orphaned, destitute, or those who suffered neglect at home; indeed, some 30% of children at schools are deemed to have been orphaned.

Screenshot of Prof. Emeritus Jacques Rouillard’s research.

Note: Some 23 (16.1%) of the schools and hostels were managed by non-denominational organizations. Mostly these were provincial, territorial, and federal governments.

5) Accusations of ‘residential school denialism’ against people like Dr. Widdowson and others like me, by University of Manitoba academic scholars, is incitement, is unwarranted, is unscholarly and must stop. Specifically, according to your Respectful Work and Learning Policy:[10]

University of Manitoba Scholars Sean Carleton and Niigaan Sinclair regularly breach this policy with their continued public attacks on people who hold dissenting views or those who present more nuanced, broader historical views on Indian Residential Schools. Your scholars refuse to debate and calling us “deniers”, a slur which invokes equivalency to that of a Holocaust denier. Thus, your scholars are legitimizing the advocacy of people like NDP MP Leah Gazan who is attempting to criminalize dissenting views on Indian Residential School history and impacts. In fact, Ms. Gazan was clearly in contempt of Parliament for misleading the House, when she introduced her motion to “describe Indian Residential Schools as genocide.”[11] How is the University “encouraging informed debate” when its scholars are calling people vile names?

There may be much broader geopolitical considerations in light of the United States taking on the issue of alleged “hate speech” or “disinformation” related to “Canadian blood libels about residential schools.”

Look at the share of exporting establishments exporting goods from Manitoba to the USA.

https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-quotidien/250516/g-b001-eng.htm

It is clearly in the interests of Canada, the province of Manitoba, and your tax-funded university to maintain and encourage civil discourse on this contentious issue, as outlined in your Respectful Workplace policy, for the sake of encouraging informed debate, for the return to ‘peace, order and good governance’ within Canada, and for maintaining good international relations with our largest trading partner.

Recall that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II personally selected a stone from the fields of Runnymede where the Magna Carta was signed, to become the cornerstone of the Canadian Museum of Human Rights, a partner organization to the University of Manitoba. I doubt she would be pleased to see how far Canadian university campuses have moved from civil discourse, and how this has set the tone for civil unrest related to residential schools in the streets of Canada. As titular head of the Church of England, “Defender of the Faith and Supreme Governor of the Church of England”[12] Her Majesty found strength in her faith and respected people of all faiths or none.

Indeed, the University of Manitoba was founded by the federation of three denominational colleges: Collège de Saint-Boniface (Roman Catholic), St John’s College (Anglican), and Manitoba College (Presbyterian).

I encourage you to take the steps suggested in this letter:

a) Require the NCTR to publicly post the 4,000+ death certificates for every person named on the memorial banner and register without restriction

b) Require your scholars to maintain civil discourse and cease their casual indifference to the laws related to criminal defamation, incitement, and violation of presumption of innocence, vis a vis their on-going accusations of genocide, for which no person has been charged or convicted.

c) To require the NCTR to correct its public records claiming that children were forcibly taken from their families; this would only have been true in cases where the child was removed from a dangerous or neglectful family situation.

d) Enforce the University of Manitoba’s “Respectful Work and Learning Policy” Section 2.18, that all University scholars cease their incitement and vilification of people who hold rational, evidence-based dissenting views on the impacts of Indian Residential Schools, and that University of Manitoba scholars step up to engage in open, civil, public debates, rather than to take cheap shots on social media or in media interviews.[13]

e) Ensure that “to these children G-d gave knowledge” at the University of Manitoba – knowledge, not indoctrination. Knowledge, and the light of the Magna Carta, that freed the common man from “the arbitrary, tyrannical rule of King John, specifically prohibiting unlawful imprisonment, the seizure of property without due process, and the denial of justice.” Stop the unjust vilification of those engaged in scholarly discourse and the search for truth.

Thank you.

Michelle Stirling

Independent Researcher

Ambiguous Losses: Epidemics, Orphans and Unmarked Graves

Confronting Indian Residential School Confabulation and Media Irresponsibility: Responding to Gerbrandt and Carleton’s “Debunking the Mass Grave Hoax”

~~~~

[1] https://umanitoba.ca/about-um/president

[2] https://troymedia.com/education/residential-school-death-list-riddled-with-errors/

[3] https://medium.com/@UndauntedArtz2/just-say-no-to-canadas-wild-ghost-chase-bda5b58cc430

[4] https://digitalcommons.usf.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1321&context=gsp

[5] https://www.justice.gc.ca/eng/csj-sjc/rfc-dlc/ccrf-ccdl/check/art11.html

[6]

[7] https://nctr.ca/about/

[8]

[9] https://nctr.ca/about/

[10] https://umanitoba.ca/governance/sites/governance/files/2021-06/Respectful%20Work%20and%20Learning%20Environment%20RWLE%20Policy%20-%202020_09_29.pdf

[11]

[12] https://www.royal.uk/queen-and-church

[13]

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