Another mass grave?
No. One outrageous lie was quickly discounted, yet another lives on, to the detriment of everybody involved
Brian Giesbrecht's terrific piece about an indigenous mass grave is available behind the paywall.
I had never previously heard of it so don’t miss reading it. You won’t be disappointed.
REAL Indigenous Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to REAL Indigenous Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.