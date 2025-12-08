The piece below was written by yours truly.

REAL Israel & Palestine Report

Jewish children going to schoolImage courtesy of Twitter/X

Anti-Semitism in Canada has become normalized, pervasive, and even fashionable, leading to fear and exhaustion within the Jewish community. Public expressions of hatred, including chants of “kill the Jews,” have made public spaces unsafe, prompting some Jews to reconsider their residency in Canada. Despite the alarming increase in anti-Semitic hate crimes, particularly since the Hamas attack on Israelis in October 2023, the Canadian government’s response has been deemed insufficient.

Anti-Semitic bigotry is now ‘fashionable’ in Canada

​ When mobs chant ‘kill the Jews’ in daylight, our leaders’ silence becomes complicity.

Hymie Rubenstein

October 22, 2025

Hymie Rubenstein, editor of REAL Indigenous Report, is a retired professor of anthropology at the University of Manitoba and a senior fellow at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy.

According to data obtained by Blacklock’s Reporter, Canada has normalized anti-Semitism and made public spaces unsafe for Jews, including children. The Standing Senate Committee on Human Rights was told on October 20.

Witnesses testifying at the start of hearings on anti-Semitism said public expression of hatred was so commonplace that it is now “pervasive and casual, even fashionable.”

“Anti-Semitism has morphed from the occasional shocking event to becoming normalized, pervasive, and casual, even fashionable,” testified Stacey Leavitt-Wright, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Edmonton. “It is a daily reality that affects how we gather, how we educate our children, how we practice our faith, and how we show up in society. The result is fear and exhaustion.”

Leavitt-Wright said she is avoiding parts of her city even in daylight hours. “When protestors holding signs about Israel chant, ‘Throw them off buildings,’ ‘kill the Jews’ on Whyte Avenue, this is no longer about one’s right to protest the activities of the Israeli government,” she said.

“It is hate speech, intimidation, and incitement, and this area of the city is no longer accessible to me on a weekend afternoon,” said Leavitt-Wright. “When incidents like this happen, Edmonton is no longer a safe city for Jews.”

“We appeal to our government to put the brakes on Jew hatred,” said Leavitt-Wright, adding that many Jews have reconsidered residency here. “Truth be told, many Canadian Jews have a safety plan in place, looking to what country, including Israel, can be a safe harbour to Canada becoming even more unrecognizable,” she said.