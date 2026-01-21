Because the Jews of the world are the REAL indigenous people of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A (authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international enemies.

You don’t have to receive posts about Israel & Palestine if you aren’t interested in the subject matter or don’t like my position on current issues.

To ensure you don’t receive any more posts like this one, unsubscribe from this section in either of the following ways:

1. Click “unsubscribe“ at the bottom of any newsletter email sent to you, which will take you to a page where you can choose what sections in my newsletter to subscribe to.

2. Log into your Substack account, head to your account Settings, select your subscription and choose which newsletters to receive.

Many thanks!

Hymie

Gifted researcher and writer James Pew discusses the rise of antisemitism in the West, particularly focusing on the influence of antisemitic talking points and influencers. He criticizes Mark Carney’s support for the recognition of a Palestinian state, suggesting it was a politically motivated decision rather than a genuine belief in a two-state solution. Pew also highlights the need for more education and awareness about the history and politics of the Middle East to combat antisemitism and promote a more informed understanding of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Hitler. Image via Holocaust Encyclopedia

Woke Watch Canada is a reader-supported publication. Please consider becoming a paying subscriber or making a one-time or recurring donation to show your support.

Woke Watch Canada

November 23, 2025

I have this weird feeling about Mark Carney that I cannot substantiate. Since I have no proof, should I even bring up such a conjecture? It really is quite a persistently nagging feeling. What to do? I normally don’t hold back opinions, and in this case what if I make doubly sure that readers are aware that I am aware that my opinions are capable of being wrong? Can I get away with it then? Not to belabour anything, but in this instance I don’t think I’m wrong, and I’m busting at the seams to let it out. So, in the next paragraph, I’m going to do just that.

Carney strikes me as full-on fake smart. And worse, not even very fake smart, as there are other fake smart types who are much fake smarter than Carney is. Carney, and other imposters of his ilk who seem to colonize elite positions in society, are what I like to call opportunistic smart. They have more political survival instincts than they do raw intelligence, and nothing of the moral compass most often found among the authentically astute. They know how to be quiet and observe their surroundings. They evaluate expertly in any given circumstance how they should act, and what they need to say, to forward their personal interests. This is how they move through the world. When you see them taking some action, or making some comment that appears to be the fruit of thoughtful and benevolent reflection, it is far more likely to actually be the product of a self-interested computation than anything that resembles true humanity.

And, even though I hate to add this next grossly generalized conjecture to the pile previously heaped, Canadian citizens, or at least a majority of them, do not have the intellectual machinery, nor its counterpart moral compass, to disentangle the real from the fake, or the moral from the immoral. Canadians for the most part, trust in their leaders, and are too distracted, too busy, too uninterested in doing any of the reading, research and thinking required to actually figure things out. Even though such effort could catalyze them to becoming more productive and effective democratic citizens. Due to lack of education and motivation, we basically throw our votes away. Which leads to the enigmatic question, is it better for a know-nothing to cast an ignorant vote, or to not vote at all?

All of this means, in my view, that Carney’s decision in September to support the recognition of a Palestinian state was simply the product of a calculus he applied to the political climate surrounding pro-Palestinian activism in Canada. If the antisemitic mob of paid protestors, professional agitators, and Jew-hating organizers had less support and momentum, were properly condemned by the biased and complacent media, and were consistently subject to laws concerning conduct at protests, than Carney would not have co-signed the forming of a state led by a blood-thirsty terrorist death cult. I know this is conjecture, but doesn’t it also seem obvious?

Andrea Spindel, the director of the Canadian Antisemitism Education Foundation, has sent a letter to Carney and Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand, arguing that “there is no leadership among the Palestinian Authority that seeks co-existence with Israel.” How could Carney and his henchmen not know this? That it is even possible that they don’t is an extremely scary thought. However, my conjecture off the top of this commentary is that Carney is a fake smart know-nothing who does and says only those things which forward his political power and opportunism. He doesn’t need to know much outside his self-interested sphere in order to serve that sphere. And, conjecture or not, I would place a healthy wager that Carney would fail a basic aptitude test on the history and politics of the Middle East. Carney is not really supporting a two-state solution – he has no idea what that even means – he is doing the only thing he ever does: supporting himself.

Reporting for the National Post, Stewart Lewis writes, “Spindel asserts, the Palestinian Authority (PA) is a murderous regime that ‘incentivizes and rewards’ terrorist activity, ‘paying salaries to the barbarians who committed mass murder on October 7th’.” In the same report, Spindel is quoted saying, “On the one hand, the PA seeks international legitimacy and aid, claiming it fights terror. In reality, the PA’s senior officials publicly reaffirm and even boast of its terror history and a desire to ally with Hamas — the very organization the PA pretends to distance itself from in diplomatic settings.”

Sadly, even this newsletter has a few know-nothing anti-Israel types who don’t understand Middle East basics, and fall for all the classic antisemitic conspiracy theories which implicate a global cabal of Israeli-backed Jewish bankers supposedly pulling the strings to control the world. The explosion of online influencers south of the border who are engaged in vigorous World War II historical revisionism, (in an effort to paint Churchill as the bad guy, and Hitler as the good guy), including the lead “Groyper” himself, Nick Fuentes (who was recently platformed by Tucker Carlson with an obscenely softball interview), and other antisemitic conspiracy theories, has not helped in the least. What is so frustrating about this is the division among the political right that has been the result. These antisemitic influencers are making it impossible for regular citizens of Western democracies to see the forest through the trees. In spite of it being such a well-defined forest with decades of historical precedent, the influencers have thoroughly confused the issue.

But how can something which is so obviously correct on its face be confused? Do the confused ones not see Islam as the common enemy of the West? If they don’t, why the hell not? Why are Jews, who form 0.2% of the global population (for a total of 15.8 million), and who do not engage in terrorism, religious extremism or expansionism, treated as if they act the way Islam does? Muslims are 25% of the global population (a total of 2.05 billion). It is well-established that the lion share of global terrorism comes from Islam. And, it is equally well-established that Muslims are immigrating to Western democracies in numbers consistent with invasion and colonization. Once they arrive in the West, most of them resist assimilation and instead seem to work rapidly at installing Islamic culture (including Sharia law). Is it possible that antisemitism is such a prolific global force and sickness, that Westerners will ignore Islamic colonization, will ignore paid pro-Palestinian protestors who chant death to Canada and burn our flag, if it means sticking it to those foul Shylocks? God help us if this is the case.

If it is indeed the case, we have made the wrong choice. I declare without any hesitation that Jews make better Canadians than Muslims do. I further declare that Canada would be better with more Jews and less Muslims. Anti-Israel pundits and politicians across the West are leading citizens to slaughter. We have a miserable future with Islam, on the contrary, we have peace, prosperity, and the most brilliant examples of human innovation with the Jewish people.

I further declare that it is worth the effort in reading and thinking to get this right. After the massacre on October 7th, I spent months researching and writing two mega essays (both are approximately ten thousand words) that argued with facts, evidence and reason why Israel is a legitimate state that deserves to exist. The first is called The Case For Israel, and the second is called Israel, A Promised Land. Over two years later and the need for these kinds of essays could not be greater.

At the end of October this year, I published an essay in these pages called Words and Numbers: Trump and Israel Derangement Syndrome. This piece, among other things, addressed the anti-Israel talking point concerning American aid to Israel. From the article:

“It is true that funding to Israel is unusually high compared to other countries. And, that the actual funding — the majority of which is defense funding — exceeds well beyond three or four billion per year when one calculates military aid given to Israel by the U.S. in the wake of October 7th. Estimates range around twenty billion in supplemental military funding above the baseline since October seventh. Similar to U.S. funding of the Ukrainian war, there is a valid argument that the funding to Israel should be reduced. However, the way these billions of dollars are invoked often serve as a backdrop to a conspiracy trope that sees Jewish bankers controlling the world. If they were, I can assure you there would be many more billions at stake. Three to four billion a year, and a few bump ups for military aid when their neighbours attack them, is far short of what would be needed to control the globe. Or, for that matter, to control America. For perspective, consider that the interest accrued on the United States thirty eight trillion dollar national debt is just under three billion per day. PER DAY!”

But there are many other anti-Israel talking points. In a recent online video posted by historian Victor Davis Hansen, the notion that Israel was to blame for the Iraq war was addressed. According to Hanson, not only did Israel oppose the war in Iraq (their position was that Iran was the bigger threat), but also, that none of the senior members with decision-making power in the Bush administration were Jewish. The decision to enter into war with Iraq was made primarily by President George W. Bush, Vice President Dick Cheney, Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Secretary of War Donald Rumsfeld, and Secretary of State Colin Powell. Again, there were no Jews involved. It is worth pointing out that Tucker Carlson, who appears to see nothing positive in America’s relationship with Israel, was a staunch supporter of the Iraq war – a position he has since shown deep regret for holding.

There are more anti-Israel, antisemitic talking points than one commenter can shake a stick at. I really need to be writing more of those ten thousand-plus-word essays with hundreds of citations that utilize facts, reason and moral compass to argue not just for the legitimacy of Israel as a nation, but for the legitimacy of the supportive relationship between Israel and the U.S. (and, ostensibly, other Western democracies as well). On a personal note, I would love more than anything to write those essays. If there are any Israel supporting philo-semites out there who would like to see me complete this writing, and can spare a few dollars, then please consider supporting Woke Watch Canada (either through a paid subscription or a donation to our donor box). I can assure readers that all financial support awarded to this newsletter is immediately re-invested back into the research and writing that populates these pages.

I have so much more to say on this – I’ve been considering doing a deep dive into Nick Fuentes where I address each of his anti-Israel claims with facts and reasoned historical analysis. I hope to get to it soon. Anti-Semitism is surging in the West, please consider offering financial support to help me do something about the dangerous and unwarranted hatred of Jews.

Thanks for reading. For more from this author, read Unsustainable Aboriginal Politics in Canada

Or, by contributing to our Donor Box:

Donor Box