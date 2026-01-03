REAL Indigenous Report

2h

This archival piece captures an important shift in how anthropology itself has grappled with complicity in colonail projects. The tension between cultural relativism and missionary christianity you identify was real, but framing residential schools as voluntary based on parent applications misses the coercive context of assimilation policy. I've always found it interesting how disciplines like anthropolgy spent decades documenting cultures while rarely questioning the power structures enabling that documentation.

