I’m sure many readers will find the following comment of mine, published in Canada’s Anglican Journal over 25 years ago, amusing, given my profound ignorance at the time about the stark repudiation of the central mission of the Anglican Church — indeed of all Christian faiths serving indigenous people — namely, bringing people to salvation through faith in Jesus Christ, as expressed in my last two sentences which read:

Suppose the Archbishop believes that the church should feel guilty about its destruction of Native culture. Will he fulfill his call for “healing and reconciliation” by issuing a further apology for indoctrinating the Native children under his care with the white man’s alien Christian belief system? I think not.

How foolish of me to doubt how shallow this foundational mission had become, even 15 years before the final report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission was released in 2015.

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School

“I think not” has proven to be dead wrong as the Anglican, Roman Catholic, and other Churches intimately involved with the Indian Residential Schools continue to genuflect to, even worship, the false idol called moral relativism.

What I should have added, had I been more familiar in November 2000 with the background to and operation of the Indian Residential Schools, is that students arrived at their boarding schools based on the non-coerced Christian sectarian affiliation of their parents (Roman Catholic, Church of England, etc.), whose voluntarily signed applications were required to ensure the enrolment of their children.

Anglican Journal

November 1, 2000

Dear Editor,

In a sermon delivered on Sept. 24 [2020] at St. James Cathedral in Toronto, Archbishop Michael Peers once again apologized on behalf of the Anglican Church for the “aboriginal pain that rose out of life in the residential schools.” Though heartfelt and eloquent, this latest apology only serves to muddy the historical and legal waters by conflating the three forms of abuse said to have occurred in these schools: sexual abuse, physical abuse, and cultural genocide.

As the Archbishop must know, many of the lawsuits are limited to charges of physical abuse and destruction of Native culture.

The muddling of these three issues and the content of his sermon make the Archbishop’s appeal for “healing and reconciliation” as paternalistic as it is disingenuous and ethnocentric.

It is paternalistic because it portrays Native peoples as hapless victims of forces totally beyond their control. In fact, the provision of Native education was a right requested by Aboriginals and entrenched in the many treaties they signed. There is also considerable historical evidence that generations of Native parents eagerly sent their children to such schools so that they could raise their life chances by obtaining a Western education.

Conversely, there is evidence that people like the Innu of Labrador who were denied access to residential schools continue to suffer from this up to the present day.

It is disingenuous because, in condemning the entire residential school system, the Archbishop confounds the heinous crime of pedophilic sexual exploitation with painful physical punishment and cultural genocide. As for the former, the Native residential schools had no monopoly over harsh corporal punishment.

As for the latter, the function of education, especially in a complex, multi-ethnic society like Canada, has always been to acculturate to mainstream norms and practices. Accordingly, millions of immigrants [to Canada] from all over the world have suffered “cultural genocide.”

Still, there has been one fundamental difference between Native and non-Native assimilation, which makes the Archbishop’s sermon highly ethnocentric, namely, the freedom of religious expression generally enjoyed by the latter. From first contact, Native peoples were deliberately and systematically encouraged, even hectored, to give up their indigenous religious beliefs. Children sent to residential schools had neither freedom of nor freedom from religion.

Suppose the Archbishop believes that the church should feel guilty about its destruction of Native culture. Will he fulfill his call for “healing and reconciliation” by issuing a further apology for indoctrinating the Native children under his care with the white man’s alien Christian belief system?

I think not.

Hymie Rubenstein

Professor of Anthropology, University of Manitoba