Gifted researcher and writer Michelle Stirling carefully examines the implications of an Aboriginal Peoples Television Network (APTN) documentary, “Dismantling Denialism,” that explores Frances Widdowson’s efforts to debate the claims of mass graves and genocide at Indian Residential Schools. The documentary highlights the lack of evidence supporting the Kamloops Band’s claim of 215 murdered children buried at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, despite widespread acceptance of the claim. Widdowson’s calls for evidence are met with hostility from Indigenous activists, who view her as a denier.

December 26, 2025

This article includes screenshots from the APTN production in question.

If $12 million in Canadian taxpayer dollars had gone to a project with no tangible, reported outcome, wouldn’t you want someone to investigate? If you or an ancestor were accused of a heinous crime – would you want a public trial by media, or an actual trial based on legal due process of law and evidence?

Frances Widdowson is a lone soldier trying to get to the bottom of one of Canada’s biggest scandals. Aboriginal People’s TV Network (APTN) recently did a documentary called “Dismantling Denialism” about her efforts to stimulate civil debate on the claims of mass graves and genocide at Indian Residential Schools, by going to university campuses and offering willing passers by a chance to discuss and debate “What Remains?” of the Kamloops Band’s claim of 215 murdered children clandestinely buried in the orchard of the old Indian Residential School.

One of the best parts of APTN’s documentary “Dismantling Denialism” is when White-settler-historian Sean Carleton mansplains things on behalf of the infamous Kamloops Band. The Kamloops Band claimed on May 27, 2021, that they had found the remains of 215 children’s bodies in the orchard of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. This claim is now enshrined in a number of resolutions of the Assembly of First Nations, and on university, museum, school, and government agency websites across the country, despite there not being a shred of evidence to support the claim.

Carleton says, “Many denialists will say zero bodies have been found at the Kamloops residential school. Well, yeah, because the Kamloops investigation isn’t over yet.”

That’s because such a formal investigation never started. For some bizarre reason, the Kamloops Band itself is now solely in charge of the alleged crime scene, and have been for four years, ever since Murray Sinclair, former chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, retired judge and lawyer, told the Senate in a clear but roundabout way that the RCMP should back off.[2] And they did. That’s obstruction of justice right there.

Carleton never bats an eye about the fact that alleged victims are in charge of a criminal investigation into what is claimed to be the largest mass murder – indeed, evidence of genocide – in Canadian history.

He then goes on the explain that the Kamloops Band has asserted that proper cultural practises will be followed and that since several regional bands are involved, it is difficult to get consensus on how to proceed.

This is not how mass murder investigations are done under rule of law. Phooey with your proper cultural practises. If me and my ancestors are being accused of having committed genocide, then I want the site to be immediately secured by the police, followed by a proper police investigation, objective media reporting, and full accounting of the crimes – whether a crime of fraud and mischief, for crying “fire” in a crowded theatre (aka Zero bodies), or whether a crime of mass murder, potentially genocide.

Not only has the site not been secured by police, and the RCMP have abandoned the investigation, some $12 million has been paid out to Kamloops Band to do field work and excavations; it was reportedly spent on communications teams and counsellors based on some earlier research by Blacklocks Reporter. Further attempts to access more information has resulted in the federal government sealing the Kamloops file!

Nothing to see here. Including no bodies.

The $12 million is a small part of some $320 million the federal government has paid out to First Nations Bands for similar excavation/exhumation projects across the country. So far, Zero bodies. Of course, there may be a lot of bodies once the old graveyards start being excavated, but that is where one expects to find bodies. In a graveyard. This does not mean anything nefarious happened.

Frances Widdowson, is the focal point of “Dismantling Denialism” as she came to the University of Manitoba in the fall of 2025, to conduct a simple “Spectrum Street Epistemology” exercise of evidence-based debate, with willing passersby – asking them what evidence is there, of what remains? I reported on the event for the Western Standard.[3] The University of Manitoba holds the trust deed for the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR); she stationed herself outside there.

Ironically, APTN show host Christopher Read falsely claimed at the beginning of the show that Canada’s Indian Residential Schools were intended to “kill the Indian in the child” (a phrase that appears in no historic document in Canada – but is attributed to an American about their system, not ours). In the documentary, Widdowson encounters a collection of Indigenous activists who vociferously challenge her at the University of Manitoba (above). At the subsequent event where she went to the University of Winnipeg, Widdowson is descended upon by a mob of “wild Indians” in orange shirts and Mohawk Warrior biker jackets, shrieking, drumming, swearing, attacking. Obviously not Indian Residential School survivors – or, if so, their time at such institutions did not do them any good in terms of learning civil behaviour.

Widdowson agrees that many children were harmed at Indian Residential Schools, but the murder, clandestine burials and incinerated babies claims are a bridge too far, for her, without actual evidence. In “Dismantling Denialism,” her calm statement to this effect is met by howls of outrage by the mob – “…how dare you question our elders. They were there!”

Widdowson has been working on the aboriginal industry file for decades. She is also conversant with the fact that memory is malleable, not fixed. Lawyers and psychologists know that the least reliable form of evidence is eye witness testimony.[4] But Indigenous activists believe eye witness recollections to be gospel truth.

For Widdowson’s efforts to find evidence, she is labelled a denier by APTN participants in the documentary. She is simply demanding what evidence exists to support the Kamloops Band’s ghastly claim? This is not a simple matter to pass off. The Kamloops Band’s claims of the remains of 215 children’s bodies found in the orchard were repeated in news reports around the world. Additional talking points said that these children had been murdered by priests and nuns and clandestinely buried by students as young as six for victims as young as three.[5] These insights reportedly came from living witnesses as anonymous Knowledge Keepers.

These claims were consequential to Canada – driving the arson and vandalism of over 100 churches and the deaths of two innocent people, national shock and grief, the damage to Canada’s international reputation, the almost immediate passage of the contested United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) through the House of Commons (which is now debasing private property rights in BC), and the subsequent accusation by China and other despot nations, that Canada committed genocide, citing the Kamloops claim as proof.

But there is no such proof. ….continued in part 2

