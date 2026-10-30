REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vinnieboombots's avatar
Vinnieboombots
2h

I don’t see many Christians or Jews living in many Middle Eastern countries anymore like they used to. Real genocide, real conquests, no one cares. Only if it’s about blaming Israel and Jews. What BS.

Reply
Share
Ruth Burns's avatar
Ruth Burns
2h

I really enjoy your articles about Israel.

One important part was missing from this report. Usually the Arab Israelis vote at a rate far less than 50%. So why did about 80% vote? Bribery. They were given cash or gift cars for gas. This fraud has been shown to be true. (listen: Behold Israel) There may be a new election.

Also, the polls showed "The Left" winning over Prime Minister Netanyahu -- they didn't!!!

Pray for the Peace of Jerusalem! (Psalm 122:6)

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hymie Rubenstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture