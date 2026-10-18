REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Giesbrecht's avatar
Brian Giesbrecht
Oct 18

"Have we reached the ultimate stage of absurdity where some people are held responsible for things that happened before they were born, while other people are not held responsible for what they themselves are doing today?" Tom Sowell

Reply
Share
4 replies
Tershia's avatar
Tershia
8d

The word ‘slave’ originates from the Slavic people who were the original slaves kidnapped by Islamic traders. (Read raymondibrahim.com).

It is reprehensible that people and their enablers think they should get money for something they did not earn or endure. It is plain theft, greed and dishonesty.

World history is all about conquerors and the conquered. How far back do people have to be compensated for injustices done to our forebears? Who will pay and to whom will the payments go?

It’s all too too absurd.

You make a good comparison between the CofE and Canada’s indigenous community. They are becoming quite militant and enabled by the Liberal government, who hands out millions of taxpayer’s dollars ‘without accountability’ to them every time they whine. Most Canadians are immigrants who had nothing to do with that so-called ’genocide’.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hymie Rubenstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture