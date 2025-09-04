In the op-ed on the other side of the paywall, I note that Manitoba’s College of Physicians and Surgeons mandated anti-racism training for all medical doctors by November 2027 to eliminate anti-indigenous racism in healthcare. The college’s registrar defended the initiatives, citing the need for a baseline understanding of how colonialism impacts health. However, there is neither compelling evidence of widespread racism against indigenous people by Canadian physicians nor that the new mandates reflect ideology more than evidence.