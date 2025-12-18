Because the Jews of the world are the REAL indigenous people of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A (authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international enemies.

Are claims of assault on Canadian human rights and genocide in Gaza credible?

Nusaiba Al Azem. Yahoo News Canada

Hymie Rubenstein

Juno News

October 30, 2025

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, a cabinet bill to restrict disruptive street protests outside synagogues will “curb the civil liberties of millions” of Canadians. At least this was the October 23 opinion of the legal director for the National Council of Canadian Muslims.

When MPs on the Commons justice committee questioned counsel Nusaiba Al Azem on criminal limits to anti-Semitism, she said, “The bill has many shortcomings that are alarming for our organization. Much of this bill looks like it is attacking the freedom of the 64 percent of Canadians who believe Israel has committed a genocide in Gaza and have taken to the streets over the last two years to protest Canada’s complicity.”

She provided no evidence of either genocide in Gaza, “Canada’s complicity” in this alleged genocide, or the source for the “64 percent” statistic.

Nor was she able to offer convincing answers to other questions raised during her testimony to the committee.