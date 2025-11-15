The must-read complimentary opinion piece researched and written by star investigative journalist Nina Green pulls no punches by arguing:

It thus seems lawyers for both [the provincial and federal governments] will be forced to argue in the BC Court of Appeal, and later before the Supreme Court of Canada, with their hands again tied behind their backs because of practice directives which prohibit them from taking the position that Aboriginal title was extinguished when the Crown granted fee simple title to private property owners in British Columbia. As a result, the trial judge’s decision will stand because the BC and federal governments don’t want the appeals to succeed. It appears the BC and federal governments see no problem with having the courts declare that private property owners’ fee simple titles in Canada are superseded by Aboriginal title claims, and that sections 23 and 25 of the BC Land Title Act are of no effect when it comes to Aboriginal title.

If the appeals fail in British Columbia, similar legal suits and appeals heard by woke judges will surely favour the indigenous side across the country, the result being that the ownership of your house, condominium, cottage, farm, or business place could be declared null and void.

Nina Green

REAL Indigenous Report

November 15, 2025

Are the BC and federal governments appealing the Cowichan decision in name only, and failing to protect private property owners?

That appears to be the case.

Although Madam Justice Young’s decision in the Cowichan case is being appealed by the BC and federal governments — and also by the Cowichan plaintiffs, who want Aboriginal title declared over another 1,000 acres of private property in Richmond — the BC and federal governments have said nothing publicly about the legal grounds on which their appeals will be based. Since both governments are intimately familiar with the case, and thus don’t need months to consider what grounds of appeal they intend to argue, this lack of transparency with the public raises concerns about whether this is going to be an appeal by the BC and federal governments in name only.

Both the BC and federal governments refuse to rescind their disastrous practice directives

The principal indicator that the BC and federal governments are appealing in name only is their refusal to rescind the disastrous practice directives (copies attached) which caused them to lose the Cowichan case in the first place.

Federal Government Practice Directive

It thus seems lawyers for both governments will be forced to argue in the BC Court of Appeal, and later before the Supreme Court of Canada, with their hands again tied behind their backs because of practice directives which prohibit them from taking the position that Aboriginal title was extinguished when the Crown granted fee simple title to private property owners in British Columbia. As a result, the trial judge’s decision will stand because the BC and federal governments don’t want the appeals to succeed. It appears the BC and federal governments see no problem with having the courts declare that private property owners’ fee simple titles in Canada are superseded by Aboriginal title claims, and that sections 23 and 25 of the BC Land Title Act are of no effect when it comes to Aboriginal title.

Are there substantive grounds of appeal which the BC and federal governments can raise?

It’s obvious that there are substantive grounds of appeal. Otherwise, the BC and federal governments would not have filed notices of appeal.

The question then becomes, why aren’t the BC and federal governments informing the Canadian public as to what those grounds of appeal are, and affirming that they intend to argue them forcefully to protect the rights of private property owners?

Let’s look at a few of the grounds of appeal which the BC and federal governments could advance if they actually are serious about appealing the Cowichan decision.

(1) Extinguishment of Aboriginal title

As McMillan & Company lawyer Robin Junger has explained, extinguishment of Aboriginal title is a very promising ground of appeal.

Junger made that point in a CBC article on 18 August 2025, shortly after the trial judge’s decision was released:

[Junger] said if the decision stands it will have “massive implications” and “could undermine the whole system of land ownership in British Columbia.” “Although the court was only asked to give a ‘declaration’ in relation to lands held by the City of Richmond and the Government of Canada, the reasoning of the court is not limited to those lands,” he said. Junger said he believes the decision would likely be overturned on appeal and go all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada. He said if he were a property owner he would not panic. Junger said a judge only goes by what parties argue in a case, adding he believes there are “reasonable grounds to pursue” an appeal on the key question of whether B.C. extinguished Aboriginal title when it issued private fee simple land titles, and whether it had the authority to do so. “If you look very closely at the decision, you’ll see that the B.C. government, and in fact the Government of Canada, did not argue that these rights were extinguished. They declined to make that argument. Only the City of Richmond made that argument,” he said. “So, I think there’s a lot of fertile ground to follow on an appeal, and we’ll see where it lands.”

It is no thanks to the BC and federal governments that the extinguishment argument is still open to be argued on appeal. Because of their practice directives, neither the BC government nor the federal government made the extinguishment argument at trial, and thus, were it not for the fact that the City of Richmond did argue extinguishment at trial, there could be no appeal on the ground that the trial judge erred in not finding that Aboriginal title had been extinguished.

The extinguishment argument succeeded in Australia long ago. As Dr Brian Thom, whose name is mentioned in Madam Justice Young’s decision in the Cowichan case, stated in a CBC interview on 12 August 2025 (see the following attached transcript):

We know, for instance, in Australia, when all of that worked out after years of legal title claims there, that any time a fee simple title, private property, is created, it extinguishes the native title. Thom, Brian (BC Today Interview, 12 Aug 2025) 85.2KB ∙ PDF file Download

Although there is little to applaud in Australia’s handling of other issues involving Aboriginal title, it is to the credit of the Australian judiciary that they did find that Aboriginal title is extinguished by the Crown’s grant of fee simple title to private property owners. The Australian legal position on Aboriginal title thus directly contradicts the decision in the Cowichan case, a decision which came about because of the total failure of the BC and federal governments to make the argument that Aboriginal title had, in fact, been extinguished by Crown grants of fee simple title to private owners.

(2) The court’s failure to notify private property owners

The court’s failure to notify the Richmond private property owners about a lawsuit which has seriously impacted their fee simple titles appears to be a denial of natural justice, and is thus one of the most important grounds of appeal. Although there has been much furor in both legacy and social media on the failure to notify, it is remarkable that the BC and federal governments have so far said nothing publicly about advancing the lack of notice to private property owners as a ground of appeal. Their silence is ominous, and again suggests that the BC and federal governments are still not prepared to protect the rights of private property owners by arguing that there should be a new trial because of the court’s failure to notify private property owners that their titles would be seriously impacted, thus denying them an opportunity even to know what was going on, much less to defend their interests.

(3) The trial judge created an unworkable situation by declaring that the Cowichan’s Aboriginal title and the private property owners’ fee simple titles can coexist

At Paragraph 2205 Madam Justice Young stated:

[2205] In summary, I find that Aboriginal title and fee simple titles can coexist, and where they do, the exercise of one form of title must yield to the other so long as they are both present on the same parcel of land.

Put bluntly, this makes no sense. Both Aboriginal title and fee simple title give the holders of those titles exclusive use and occupation of, and the right to reap the benefits from, the same property. To claim that two different entities can have exclusive use and occupation of the same parcel of land at the same time defies logic. As Robin Junger said on 3 November 2025 on CKNW (see attached transcript):

Yes, both Aboriginal title and fee simple give the holder the right to use, exclusive right to use the property, to occupy it, to possess it, and to get the benefits of it. How you can possibly have both exist at the same time in the same place is beyond my simple mind’s ability to comprehend. Junger, Robin (CKNW Interview) 214KB ∙ PDF file Download

(4) The trial judge exceeded her authority in nullifying the private property sections of the BC Land Title Act

The trial judge went out of her way to nullify the private property sections of the BC Land Title Act insofar as Aboriginal title is concerned. In Paragraph 3551, Madam Justice Young wrote:

A precedent that will follow from this case is that provincial Crown grants of fee simple interest do not extinguish nor permanently displace Aboriginal title, and ss. 23 and 25 of the LTA do not apply to Aboriginal title.

This ruling is extraneous to the relief requested by the Cowichan, and could (and should) be reversed on appeal.

(5) Problematic admissibility of the evidence of Cowichan expert and oral history witnesses

Another potential ground of appeal is the problematic admissibility of the evidence of Cowichan expert and oral history witnesses.

(i) Dr Kenneth Brealey, whose evidence was accepted as ‘highly reliable’ by the trial judge, died in 2019 before the trial commenced. In Paragraph 277, Madam Justice Young wrote:

[227] The plaintiffs’ expert, Dr. Brealey, authored the map defining the Claim Area, a modified version of which is included in these reasons at Schedule A. He was qualified as an expert in the areas of historical geography as well as cartography and cartology with specialization in Aboriginal use and occupation of land and resources and on the interpretation of mapping sites, areas, locations, place names, events, routes, boundaries and territories referred to in historical documents and maps, and on the historical territoriality of Aboriginal peoples.

Dr Brealey’s evidence on extremely complicated issues which were central to the case was thus accepted by the court without being subject to cross examination at trial, a situation which appears to be unprecedented. The question thus arises as to the legal ground on which the court deemed his evidence admissible. If on appeal it is deemed inadmissible, that would appear to be grounds for the BC Court of Appeal to order a new trial as Dr Brealey’s expert evidence clearly played a significant role in Madam Justice Young’s decision.

(ii) Another problem is the fact that two of the witnesses for the Cowichan — Luschiim (Arvid Patrick Charlie), who testified to oral history, and an expert witness, ethnobotanist Dr Nancy Turner — wrote a book together entitled Luschiim’s Plants published in September 2021 while the trial was ongoing. Their collaboration on the book which encompasses subject matter relevant to the trial, and which is not mentioned in Madam Justice Young’s decision and perhaps was not known to her, raises questions about the independence of Luschiim and Turner’s evidence at trial, and appears to be a possible ground of appeal.

(6) The court’s finding that the Supreme Court of Canada test for Aboriginal title can be met by evidence of aggression, inter-tribal warfare, and barbaric brutality

Another possible ground of appeal is that, as University of Saskatchewan Professor Dwight Newman has pointed out, Madam Justice Young found that the Supreme Court of Canada test — exclusivity of possession of the area over which Aboriginal title is claimed — can be met by evidence of violence. At Paragraph 1278, Madam Justice Young wrote:

[1278] An issue arises as to the Cowichan’s use of intimidation and force on the Fraser River. I explore whether evidence of aggression must be in relation to the Claim Area, or whether the fact that the Cowichan were a nation feared by others generally can support a finding of exclusive control.

As proof that the Cowichan were ‘feared by others’ to the extent that they had exclusive control over the alleged village of Tl’uqtinus, even though the Cowichan aggression was not directly related to the claim area of Tl’uqtinus, the trial judge accepted general evidence of the Cowichan’s extreme brutality. For example, at Paragraphs 1287 and 1288, the trial judge concluded that ‘Cowichan intimidation practices’ such as the ‘grisly act of deterence’ in killing a Musqueam chief and cutting off his head were relevant in terms of meeting the Supreme Court of Canada test of exclusivity of possession:

[1287] Councillor Thomas said the Quw’utsun warriors at Tl’uqtinus went to the Musqueam village on the river, killed a chief, and took his head. He said that is how it was back then to show dominance or strength. It was a grisly act of deterrence. [1288] Musqueam submits the oral history is insufficiently specific in time and place. They suggest Councillor Thomas’ evidence about the killing of a Musqueam is not relevant and is missing context. I find that evidence of Cowichan intimidation practices generally is relevant in assessing the characteristics of the Cowichan.

The trial judge allowed Penelakut Elder Florence James to testify that if their exclusive possession of a Cowichan village was challenged, the Cowichan ‘went to war’, and if people were captured, their heads were cut off:

[1281] Mrs. James also testified that the warrior group fought for the stl’ulnup, the ancient grounds. She said it did not “matter if it was northern tribe, First Nation or our southern tribe; they still went to war”. Shnuwiilh on the south arm was a place that was spoken loudly about and defended, that the warriors would train to defend. [1282] She was taught that me’luqwa is what would happen to people if captured; warriors would cut a person’s head off, to show they could not come to this territory.

Cowichan Elder Luschiim was allowed to testify that the barbaric practice of beheading was compounded by displaying the severed head on a stick:

[1289] Luschiim’s oral history is that, before there were Crown reserves of land, there were areas of land controlled by tribal groups, and this was recognized by the Quw’utsun. The Quw’utsun would expect people from other Indigenous groups to respect their rules when in Quw’utsun territory. A serious consequence for not following those rules was chopping off their head and putting it on a stick.

Other evidence of atrocities was accepted by the court, giving rise to the abhorrent reality that the Supreme Court of Canada test for proving Aboriginal title has turned out in practice to be a reward for inter-tribal warfare and barbaric acts since, when it comes down to it, obviously the only realistic way one tribe could maintain exclusivity of possession of a desirable area and its food resources in the pre-contact period was by murdering, maiming and enslaving any other tribe which sought to use the area and its resources.

Surely the court’s application of the Supreme Court of Canada test as a reward for inter-tribal warfare and barbaric practices in general should be a ground of appeal in any civilized country, particularly when the evidence of the warfare and barbaric practices was not even directly related to the claimed area — the alleged Cowichan village of Tl’uqtinus.

(7) The trial judge’s finding that the Cowichan had exclusive possession of Tl’uqtinus because of their warlike behaviour and barbaric atrocities is contradicted by the Cowichan’s own earlier evidence that they peacefully shared the area and resources with other tribes

The court’s key finding that the Cowichan were so aggressive, warlike and brutally violent that no one dared intrude on their alleged village of Tl’uqtinus on the South Arm of the Fraser River even though they weren’t there most of the year is directly contradicted by the evidence of the Cowichan themselves in earlier statements.

(i) Luschiim (Arvid Patrick Charlie) is recorded in Dr Brian Thom’s 2005 PhD thesis (see attachment) as having said that he knew through his Semiahmoo relatives that fishing and other resources on the Fraser were shared among the Cowichan and other tribes in the area.

This pervasive ethic of sharing is often implicit and reciprocal amongst family members even when one’s extended kin are not members of the same property-owning residence or descent group. In the next example, Arvid Charlie explains how individuals from different residence groups, and indeed language communities, share access to resources within the territories of the other. Arvid was explaining how Cowichan people were connected to areas in Semiahmoo territory of Boundary Bay, and reciprocal consideration was shown Semihamoo kin on the Cowichan [Fraser] River. . . . Arvid was careful here to talk about how the connection works both ways — that an area with good harvesting locations like the Cowichan River may be shared jointly with members of other communities, just as Cowichan people themselves may similarly expect to have their connections to lands in Semiahmoo territory recognized. This practice of sharing does not imply joint ownership of or jurisdiction over these territories. While each area is acknowledged as the territory of the other community, the kin ties between these communities are appropriate for establishing practices of respectful use. Brian Thom PhD Thesis 3.7MB ∙ PDF file Download

(ii) In 2014, when seeking involvement in the Deltaport Third Berth Expansion Project at Roberts Bank (the RBT2 Project), the Cowichan submitted a report (see attachment) in which they asserted that they shared Tl’uqtinus with the Kwantlen tribe:

Part of Kwantlen territory on the South Arm was held in common by several Cowichan villages from across the strait. The area was called Tl’uqtinus, and extended from Woodward’s Landing to Ewens Cannery, some mile and a half. Attachment Hulquminum Mustimuhws Use And Occupancy Of Roberts 1.26MB ∙ PDF file Download

The 2014 Cowichan report also actually downplayed the importance of Tl’uqtinus, and emphasized that the Cowichan fished during the summer at Point Roberts, and specifically at what is now the present Tsawwassen Indian Reserve, sharing the food resource with the Tsawwassen:

Several of Rozen’s (1978:21) Hul’qumi’num informants from Cowichan Tribes whom he worked with in the 1970’s later questioned the historical importance of the village of Tl’uqtinus, ‘feel[ing] that many more of their ancestors utilized the Point Roberts area, Tsel-lhenem, or the mouth of the Fraser River for sockeye fishing”. Lane (1953:7) similarly noted that “A few Cowichan also camped at Point Roberts during the sockeye run”. Jenness (1934-35:25) specifically describes that “the Westholme natives [Halalt] owned the fishing rights at Cuwassim [Tsawwassen]”. Several of Rozen’s Hul’qumi’num informants agreed that, “the area around the present Tsawwassen Indian Reserve [at the entrance to the Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal Causeway] was used by the island Halkomelem during the summer months”, although they equally respected the rights of the Tsawwassen people in this shared territory area (Rozen 1878:21).

Why the discrepancy between Luschiim’s evidence in Brian Thom’s 2005 PhD thesis and the 2104 Cowichan report on the Deltaport Expansion Project at Roberts Bank on the one hand, and the oral histories given by Cowichan Elders during the trial during the years 2019-2023 on the other hand? The answer seems obvious. The objectives the Cowichan sought to attain in 2005, 2014 and during the years 2019-2023 were contradictory, and the Cowichan ‘evidence’ changed to meet the contradictory objectives. In 2005, Luschiim wanted to highlight the fact that the Cowichan and other tribes shared the fishery resource as a part of their culture, and in 2014, the Cowichan wanted involvement in the Deltaport Expansion Project at Roberts Bank. Thus, in 2005 Luschiim claimed that the Cowichan shared the fishing resources with the Semiahmoo, and in 2014 the Cowichan downplayed the importance of Tl’uqtinus, and claimed that they had an ancestral summer fishing camp at Roberts Bank situated on the present Tsawwassen Reserve, and that they shared it with the Tsawwassen. During the trial from 2019-23, however, the Cowichan objective was to have Aboriginal title declared over the alleged village of Tl’uqtinus on Lulu Island in Richmond, so the Cowichan claimed they fished at Tl’uqtinus, and that not only did they not share the fishing resource, but that they so terrified all the surrounding tribes by warfare and barbaric atrocities that none of the other tribes dared go near Tl’uqtinus, even when the Cowichan weren’t there for most of the year, and the Cowichan thus had exclusive possession of Tl’uqtinus, thus satisfying the Supreme Court of Canada test.

For whatever reason, it seems the trial judge was not allowed to hear Luschiim’s evidence in Dr Brian Thom’s 2005 PhD thesis that possession of the fishing resource by the Cowichan was not exclusive, and that far from the Cowichan inspiring such terror by their aggressive warfare and barbarism that no other tribe dared go near their alleged village of Tl’uqtinus, in fact the Cowichan shared the area and resources with other tribes, including the Semiahmoo. Nor was the trial judge allowed to see the 2014 Cowichan report on the Deltapport Expansion Project at Roberts Bank in which the Cowichan downplayed the importance of Tl’uqtinus and emphasized the shared (not exclusive) nature of the fishing resource. (As an aside, at trial the Musqueam oral history, which was not accepted by the trial judge, was also to the effect that the Cowichan used the area around Tl’uqtinus with Musqueam permission, and that fishing was a shared resource.)

In short, the Supreme Court of Canada test for exclusivity of occupation, as applied in the Cowichan case, not only rewards earlier tribal warfare and its associated atrocities, and flies in the face of earlier oral histories of shared resources, but also instigates and encourages conflict between Indian Bands at the present day by forcing them to battle in court over Aboriginal title to lands they shared in the pre-contact period.

Practical realities dictate that the Fraser River fishery had to be a shared resource and that there had to be a co-operative understanding among the Cowichan and other tribes in the Fraser River area in the pre-contact period because without salmon for their winter food, the other tribes could not have survived and would have gone to war rather than let the Cowichan deprive them of their vital food supply. It is naive to think that the Cowichan — no matter how fierce and barbaric — could have kept other tribes from their most significant food source — Fraser River salmon — of which there was, as we know, an over-abundance at that time. Common sense says there had to have been co-operation and a sharing of the resource.

(8) There could never have been a permanent village at Tl’uqtinus on Lulu Island at the South Arm of the Fraser River because the area is subject to annual flooding

Similarly, common sense says that there could never have been a permanent Cowichan village near the mouth of the Fraser for any extended period of time in the pre-contact period. The Fraser River delta and its low-lying islands were annually ravaged by spring floods before the modern system of dikes and flood control in Richmond made them a thing of the past. Any ‘permanent’ Indian village on low-lying Lulu Island (the floodplain where Tl’uqtinus is said to have been located) would have been swept away by floodwaters time and time again. The claim that there was a permanent village there for any extended period of time is simply not credible.

(9) The trial judge’s declaration mandating that the BC government has a duty to negotiate with the Cowichan in accordance with the honour of the Crown likely exceeds her authority, and could be reversed on appeal

In Paragraph 7, Madam Justice Young issued a vague declaration that requires the BC government to negotiate with the Cowichan a ‘reconciliation’ of the private property owners’ fee simple interests:

With respect to the Cowichan Title Lands, BC owes a duty to the Cowichan to negotiate in good faith reconciliation of the Crown granted fee simple interests held by third parties . . . . in a manner consistent with the honour of the Crown;

In essence, what the trial judge has ordered, without specifically stating it, is that the ‘honour of the Crown’ requires that the BC government negotiate an agreement to pay the Cowichan the value of the private landowners’ property. According to the CBC, the properties are worth ‘billions’. BC taxpayers simply cannot afford to pay the Cowichan billions.

And that would be only the beginning. It has recently come to light that the Kamloops Band has filed a claim for a declaration of Aboriginal title over the entire City of Kamloops (see attached Statement of Claim). Moreover the entire province of British Columbia is covered by overlapping claims of Aboriginal title which, if pursued over the coming years, could eventually throw the entire system of private property ownership in BC into complete chaos, and bankrupt the province.

Moreover the ‘honour of the Crown’ is merely an antiquated legal principle (which was never law), and which originated in England in 1308 and involved separating the personal (reprehensible) actions of the King from the dignity of the Crown). In recent years it has been applied by the Supreme Court of Canada in circumstances to which it was never intended to apply, and has caused the federal government in particular to be hamstrung by the notion that if it opposes in any way the demands of Aboriginal litigants, it is violating the ‘honour of the Crown’. Applying the ‘honour of the Crown’ to the ‘reconciliation mandated by Madam Justice Young’s declaration sounds innocuous, but if it were carried out in accordance with the BC government’s current practice directive which requires the government to accede to all Indigenous demands in the name of reconciliation, it would put BC taxpayers squarely on the hook for a multi-billion-dollar payment to the Cowichan, a payment which the province’s taxpayers simply cannot afford.

What needs to be done?

A successful appeal of the Cowichan decision is the only way out of this legal quagmire, and it is obvious from the suggestions above that the problem is not in finding grounds of appeal. As mentioned at the outset, the problem is that the BC and federal governments have not demonstrated to the Canadian public that they are serious about this appeal. Their failure to rescind their disastrous practice directives so that their lawyers are free to argue on appeal that Aboriginal title was extinguished when the Crown granted fee simple title to private property owners signals that they are merely going through the motions, and will lose the appeal in the same way they lost the case at trial.

That needs to change. The BC and federal governments need to rescind their practice directives and protect private property rights in British Columbia by vigorously arguing extinguishment of Aboriginal title on appeal.

It’s time for the BC and federal governments to start to take seriously their duty to protect the rights of the citizens of British Columbia. The ‘honour of the Crown’ and ‘reconciliation’ do not mean that the BC and federal governments go into court to fight for the rights of Indian Bands, who have their own legions of well-paid and extremely capable lawyers. The duty of the BC and federal governments is to go to court to fight for the rights of the BC and Canadian citizens who elected them, and to let the Canadian public know that they’re doing that. So far, that hasn’t happened.