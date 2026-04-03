REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Bob
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If land in BC is not under treaty but has been developed, I think it can be concluded the land was abandoned and vacant and should be considered ceded land treaty or no treaty. Lands constantly changed hands as most Native tribes were hostile to each other for centuries.

Also any land deemed to be Crown Land the same.

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