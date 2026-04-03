The following letter from outstanding researcher and wordsmith Nina Green was sent to Municipal Councils in British Columbia. It was also forwarded to Senators, Members of Parliament, and Members of Provincial Legislatures.

It follows on the heels of a Globe and Mail opinion piece by Joseph T. Robertson, a retired judge of the New Brunswick Court of Appeal, portions of which were posted here earlier today.

The entire Robertson article is available here, compliments of Nina Green.

Are the BC and federal governments planning to drop the Cowichan appeal?

Nina Green

REAL Indigenous Report

April 3, 2026

For those who may not have seen it, a copy of an opinion piece in the Globe and Mail by Mr. Justice Robertson on the Cowichan and Wolastoqey Aboriginal title decisions is attached.

At (cowichan, Wolastoqey, Gm, 26 March 2026)

333KB ∙ PDF file

Joseph T. Robertson is a retired judge of the New Brunswick Court of Appeal. Prior to that appointment, he was a judge of the Federal Court of Appeal, and a professor with the Faculty of Law at the University of New Brunswick.

Justice Robertson’s view is that the Cowichan case does not follow Supreme Court of Canada precedent, and should be overturned on appeal.

When a jurist of Mr. Justice Robertson’s stature informs the public that the judgment in the Cowichan case did not follow Supreme Court of Canada precedent, and thus should be overturned on appeal, British Columbians have cause to wonder why both the BC government and the federal government are preventing the appeal from succeeding by taking two initiatives which put both governments in conflict of interest situations with respect to the appeal, and actively thwart the success of the appeal.

(1) The BC government is currently negotiating secretly with the Cowichan. These negotiations should not be taking place while the appeal is pending because if a settlement is reached before the appeal is heard, and the BC government drops the appeal on the ground that the matter has been settled, BC taxpayers will be on the hook for a settlement payment of millions, if not billions, of dollars, whereas if the appeal goes forward, and is successful, BC taxpayers will have to pay nothing. Moreover, if a settlement is reached, BC municipal councils will find their jurisdiction severely restricted in a myriad of ways via co-jurisdiction with Indian Bands such as the Cowichan, whereas if the appeal goes forward, and is successful, the jurisdiction of municipal councils will continue unimpaired. For these reasons, it is obvious that the BC government needs to cease secret negotiations with the Cowichan until after the appeal is heard.

(2) The federal government secretly signed three agreements with the Musqueam on 20 February 2026, including a Rights Recognition Agreement which purports to give the Musqueam Aboriginal title over 533,000 hectares of the Lower Mainland including the lands in Richmond over which Madam Justice Young declared Aboriginal title in favour of the Cowichan, thus chaotically giving two Indian Bands Aboriginal title over the same Richmond lands. The federal government has thus muddied the waters and frustrated the success of the Cowichan appeal by ignoring precedent-setting decisions of the Supreme Court of Canada and taking the position that the federal government can secretly and unilaterally declare Aboriginal title in British Columbia. The federal government’s actions are unprecedented, and for these reasons the federal government needs to rescind the three agreements recently signed with the Musqueam because of the confusion they have introduced into the appeal process.

Seven months have gone by since Madam Justice Young released her reasons for judgment on 7 August 2025, and during that time the public has been given no information concerning the appeal beyond initial statements that the BC and federal governments had filed notices of appeal. This prolonged delay on the part of the BC and federal governments in getting the appeal process moving is shocking in light of the uncertainty the Cowichan decision has created in British Columbia with regard to the status of private property rights, and the consequent damage to the BC economy. The foregoing initiatives taken by the BC and federal governments suggest that neither government is serious about the appeal. Instead, these initiatives suggest that both governments are hoping that by reaching a settlement with the Cowichan which will cost taxpayers millions if not billions and will completely alter current municipal jurisdiction by imposing co-jurisdiction with the Cowichan, and by reaching an agreement between the Cowichan and the Musqueam over the Richmond lands covered in the Cowichan decision, both governments will be in a position to drop the appeal and leave the flawed and economically-damaging Cowichan decision as settled law in British Columbia.

Municipal councils must not allow that to happen. The BC and federal governments must not be allowed to drop an appeal which is certain to succeed because the trial court decision failed to follow Supreme Court of Canada precedents.

For further information on the grounds for appealing the flawed Cowichan decision, see the author’s PowerPoint presentation.

Cowichan Case Grounds For Appeal (5 Feb 2026)

40MB ∙ PDF file

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