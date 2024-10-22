Because the Jews of the world are the REAL indigenous people of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A (authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international foes.

Western Standard staff writer Linda Slobodian shows how Israel has its three main terrorist enemies on the run.

If America finally steps up to the plate, this war will soon be over with Israel and the free world in a far safer place.

Israel looks to settle things with its neighbours, once and for all

Western Standard

September 30, 2024

Israel has crippled Iran's proxies in terror, Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis in Yemen, writes Linda Slobodian. Now, the world watches to see whether Israel will actually invade Lebanon. FOTOGRIN

Leaderless Hezbollah terrorists are reportedly operating at 40% capacity as hundreds of Israeli tanks and troops lined up at the Israeli/Lebanon border on the weekend.

Monday night Israeli ground forces crossed the border into Lebanon, triggering fears all-out war will ignite the Middle East. What will follow is an Israeli multi-pronged “decapitation” offensive to cut off the terrorist snake’s head.

Hezbollah members must fit in attending funerals of fellow terrorists and leaders — most notably leader Hassan Nasrallah’s — killed by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), while keeping up a campaign of raining rockets, missiles and suicide drones on Israeli civilians.

During a 10-day campaign, the IDF targeted about 15 senior Hezbollah leaders and demolished bunkers.

Secretary General Nasrallah dead. Head of missile and rocket forces Ibrahim Muahmmad Qabisi dead. Operations commander Ibrahim Aqil dead. Strategic unit head Fuad Shukr dead. Ariel command force head Mohammen Srour dead. Front, unit, and training commanders also all dead. No loss. These terrorists haven’t only been a menace to Israel, at Iran’s bidding they’ve created chaos in the entire region.

Iran-backed Hezbollah has reportedly been fractured by suspicion someone from within feeds Israeli intelligence services information. That includes the location of Nasrallah, killed in a bunker 60 feet underground Friday in a series of warplane strikes that levelled terrorist headquarters in Beirut.

Their suspicions were warranted. An Iranian spy reportedly tipped Israeli intelligence off hours before Nasrallah met with senior Hezbollah members, according to the French Le Parisien newspaper Monday.

Military experts estimate Israel reduced Hezbollah’s operational capacity by 40%, according to the Middle East Forum Dispatch. Israel has intercepted 70% of Hezbollah’s intelligence operations.

Hezbollah terrorists must be under duress, fearing another security breach shock awaits them such as those “exploited” pagers and walkie-talkies with embedded explosives. Simultaneous explosions September 17 and 18 killed dozens and injured thousands, depriving some of their privates. Payback of a kind, for celebrating Israeli women, girls and men being gang raped and sexually mutilated.

Life lately hasn’t been a piece of namoura for Hezbollah — undeserving of a crumb of sympathy.

Hezbollah rejoiced in the slaughter of 1,200 Israelis, including burning babies alive and the capture of 251 hostages by Palestinian Hamas terrorists last October 7. To support their savage brethren, the next day they revved up what’s been a year-long terror campaign against Israel that displaced civilians and claimed casualties on both sides of the Israeli/Lebanese border.

Israel is battling on multiple fronts.

It didn’t start this fight with the Iran-backed Hezbollah, Hamas, or the Houthis in Yemen. But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, despite allies trying to tie his hands vowed to finish it — for the sake of Israel’s survival and a safer world.

The Israeli air force targeted the Houthis Sunday in an “extensive” operation that took out the Raz Isa port used to transfer Iranian weapons to the region. The rebels attack commercial ships, oil tankers and US warships in the Red Sea. Passage of commercial ships dropped 90%. Little Israel just did the world a big favour.

Houthis fired a ballistic missile at Tel Aviv airport when Netanyahu’s plane was landing upon return from addressing the UN Friday.

Netanyahu warned delegates — those in the “antisemitic swamp” that didn’t walk out on him — at the 79th United Nations General Assembly that Hezbollah terrorists want to destroy Israel and radicalize the world. They openly boast about that.

He reminded them of the October 7 “curse” when thousands of Hamas terrorists “burst into Israel in pickup trucks, on motorcycles, and they committed unimaginable atrocities.”

“They savagely murdered 1,200 people. They raped and mutilated women. They beheaded men. They burned babies, entire families alive, in scenes reminiscing of the Nazi Holocaust. Hamas kidnapped 251 people, from dozens of different countries, dragging them into the dungeons of Gaza.”

The IDF moved in on those dungeons (miles of tunnels) to destroy Hamas and rescue hostages.

It then set its sights on bombing Hezbollah dungeons.

“Hezbollah's central headquarters was intentionally built under residential buildings in the heart of the Dahieh, in Beirut, as part of Hezbollah's strategy of using Lebanese people as human shields,” said IDF Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari in a statement announcing Nasrallah’s demise.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah potentially faces an internal backlash. If the IDF sets boots on the ground, it could its lose the support of non-Shiite Lebanese, always tepid at best. (An Arab Barometer survey last February to April revealed 30% trust Hezbollah, while 55% expressed no trust at all. Only one-third of Lebanese think Hezbollah’s role in regional politics is good.)

Despite opposition to Israel going after Hamas in the Gaza strip — 78% called it terrorism — their lives are hard enough without Hezbollah dragging them into war. Hezbollah, that overpowers the Lebanese Armed Forces, is armed to the teeth. Yet food, power and water shortages plague the once affluent country.

Fools underestimate Israel’s determination to crush enemies hungering to wipe it off the map, considering how it pulverized the Gaza strip.

Enter Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei — maybe a “dead man walking” now in hiding — who declared Israel cannot inflict “meaningful harm” on Iran’s Hezbollah proxy that’s busy burying its dead.

Wasn’t it meaningful when Israel assassinated Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh July 31 under their noses in Tehran? An Israeli airstrike killed Shukr a few hours earlier in Beirut.

Iran, where civilians are routinely tortured and executed, will send troops to Lebanon and condemned Nasrallah’s assassination as a “blatant war crime.” The world’s most diabolical terrorists about to go nuclear, preaching about war crimes is rich.

But if the only thing Canadians read was an Associated Press article the Canadian Press fired out, they’d believe Nazrallah wasn’t a murderous viper whose death offers hope for the peace process.

He was a “fiery orator” who rose to “iconic” status and “viewed as an extremist by the US and much of the west,” it glowingly reads. “A charismatic and shrewd strategist, Nasrallah reshaped Hezbollah into an archenemy of Israel, cementing alliances with Shiite religious leaders in Iran and Palestinian militant groups such as Hamas.”

“Idolized by his Lebanese Shiite followers and respected by millions of others across the Arab and Islamic world, Nasrallah holds the title of sayyid, an honorific meant to signify the Shiite cleric’s lineage dating back to the Prophet Muhammad, the founder of Islam.”

Moderate Arab nations idolize neither Nazrallah or Khamenei, viewing them as threats to stability and well-being. How many secretly celebrate Israel’s “decapitation?”

And no mention of the buckets of blood Nazrallah spilled.

US President Joe Biden praised Israel.

“Hassan Nasrallah and the terrorist group he led, Hezbollah, were responsible for killing hundreds of Americans over a four-decade reign of terror. His death from an Israeli airstrike is a measure of justice for his many victims, including thousands of Americans, Israelis, and Lebanese civilians,” he said.

Hezbollah was behind Beirut truck bombings in 1983 that killed more than 300 people at the American Embassy and a US Marines barracks. Aqil, just assassinated by the IDF, had a $7 million bounty on his head for his involvement.

Of course, Biden didn’t mention the 13 Americans killed and dozens severely maimed because of his botched 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan. Nor did he mention how his administration turned its back on an Israel that didn’t trust the US enough, to warn it ahead of time about Friday’s attack in Beirut.

The Republicans thanked the Israelis for their “bravery” and said the “world is better off” without Nasrallah because his death is a “major step forward for the Middle East.”

“Hassan Nasrallah’s reign of bloodshed, oppression, and terror has been brought to an end. A puppet of the Iranian regime, he was one of the most brutal terrorists on the planet, and a coward who hid behind women and children to carry out his attacks,” said a statement by House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Rep. Elise Stefanik.

Canada paused from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s mission to save the planet from climate change and push global sexual minority rights, to pursue another favorite Liberal pastime — lecturing Israel.

The Liberals joined other countries to issue a statement calling for a 21-day ceasefire at the Israeli/Lebanese border to “give a real chance to a diplomatic settlement.” They want more dialogue that has failed miserably.

In this case, it’s fortunate nobody cares what the globally disrespected Trudeau — who sends millions to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) that’s infiltrated by Hamas — opines.

Netanyahu berated those pushing Israel into accepting a ceasefire his surrounding enemies don’t want.