Because the Jews of the world — unlike the so-called Palestinians — are among the most ancient inhabitants of the biblical land of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A(authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international enemies.

You don’t have to receive posts about Israel & Palestine if you aren’t interested in the subject matter or don’t like my position on current issues.

To ensure you don’t receive any more posts like this one, unsubscribe from this section in either of the following ways:

1. Click “unsubscribe“ at the bottom of any newsletter email sent to you, which will take you to a page where you can choose what sections in my newsletter to subscribe to.

2. Log into your Substack account, head to your account Settings, select your subscription and choose which newsletters to receive.

Many thanks!

Hymie

In brief excerpts posted below, the National Post’s Tristin Hopper reveals that eight Canadian Jewish non-profit organizations have been stripped of their charitable status by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) in the past two years. This has raised concerns of systemic bias and political pressure, particularly as these delistings often followed pressure campaigns from anti-Israel activists. Critics argue that this trend is concerning, especially amidst rising antisemitism in Canada, and call for a review of the delistings to ensure fairness.

Hopper also notes that “… no such campaign of delisting has accrued to Canada’s various Islamic and pro-Palestinian charities, some of which have been active in anti-Israel causes, and even the transfer of funds to terror-linked entities.”

As Jew hate hits all-time highs, Canada is ‘systematically’ purging its rolls of Jewish charities ​

Eight Canadian Jewish organizations have been delisted as charities, often following pressure campaigns from anti-Israel activists

Tristin Hopper

National Post

March 17, 2026

The Canada Revenue Agency is being accused of systematically stripping charitable status from the country’s Jewish non-profit organizations. Photo by JulieAlexK /Getty Images

First Reading is a Canadian politics newsletter curated by the National Post’s own Tristin Hopper. To get an early version sent directly to your inbox, sign up here.

As acts of Jew hate hit all-time highs in Canada, the Canada Revenue Agency is being accused of systematically stripping charitable status from the country’s Jewish non-profit organizations.

In just the last two years, eight explicitly Jewish non-profits have been stripped of their ability to collect tax-deductible donations — often amid pressure campaigns from anti-Israel activists, including some who work for the tax agency.

An active House of Commons petition by the group Canadian Women Against Antisemitism detailed all eight delisted organizations and said it “appears to be a pattern of selective enforcement against Jewish and Zionist charities.”

That particular delisting had been actively sought — and celebrated — by anti-Israel campaigners.

This includes the group Independent Jewish Voices (IJV), which is on record as defending Samidoun, now a listed Canadian terror entity. IJV has also collaborated with Palestinian Youth Movement, a group that openly celebrated the October 7 massacres on Canadian streets while they were still ongoing.

All the while, no such campaign of delisting has accrued to Canada’s various Islamic and pro-Palestinian charities, some of which have been active in anti-Israel causes, and even the transfer of funds to terror-linked entities.

Since 2021, the Muslim Association of Canada (MAC) has faced charges from the CRA that it had links to the Muslim Brotherhood and has worked with IRFAN-Canada, a former Canadian charity listed as a terror group in 2014 amid accusations it had transferred more than $14 million to Hamas.

Nevertheless, the MAC not only retain their charitable status, but they recently hosted a speech by Prime Minister Mark Carney, and have continued to regularly receive grant funding from the federal government, including $20,000 in October to celebrate “Canadian Islamic history month.”

First Reading is a Canadian politics newsletter curated by the National Post’s own Tristin Hopper. To get an early version sent directly to your inbox, sign up here.