REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
6h

The state-"NGO"-political complex is to Marxism, green theocracy and identity politics what the military-industrial-complex is to the armaments industry. The state has no business being involved in charities, (commerce, but I digress), and foreign aid, as "charity", if a virtue, can only be so if involving free will and nothing about the state involves free will. The leviathan state as it has evolved is a criminal enterprise.

“Government is a disease masquerading as its own cure” - Robert LeFevre

An "NGO" that receives assistance from the state is not an NGO. It is a potential unregistered (and circular) lobbying organization and cross employment/ political kick-back source.

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Pegasus's avatar
Pegasus
10h

Hymie, please post your GST number as per CRA rules.

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