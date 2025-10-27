An audit of indigenous services by Minister Mandy Gull-Masty’s department revealed widespread irregularities in the verification of indigenous ownership claims for preferential contracts offered only to bona fide aboriginals. The audit found that verification was missing or incomplete for two-thirds of audited suppliers, highlighting the need for standardized and comprehensive checklists to ensure accurate application of requirements.

Complaints about fraudulent claims in the Indigenous Business Directory prompted the audit.

​With billions of dollars at stake, it’s no wonder that there’s been a flood of bogus claims of indigenous status or other close association.

The fairest, most logical, and easiest way to end this fraudulent practice would be to cancel all special rights and privileges granted to indigenous Canadians. Alas, doing so now is legally and constitutionally impossible.

For an additional analysis of this issue, see the Globe & Mail’s take here.