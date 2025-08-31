Nigel Biggar nicely documents why the chronic claim that Canada is built on stolen indigenous land is historically, culturally, and legally inaccurate. To be sure, there were conflicts between colonizers and indigenous peoples, but there were also long periods of cooperation. The value of land and the cultural understandings and laws concerning its possession, ownership, and transfer have changed dramatically over time. Lord Biggar correctly asserts that granting Indigenous title today creates a new privilege rather than restoring a historic right.

He does not directly ask who “owns” Canada today. If he had done so, the answer would surely be “not its indigenous people.”