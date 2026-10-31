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According to Pat Johnson, a report by IMPACT-se reveals that the Palestinian Authority’s 2025-26 curriculum continues to teach hatred and violence towards Jews, despite promises of reform. The curriculum glorifies martyrdom, portrays Jews negatively, and omits peace agreements and coexistence. This indoctrination persists despite international funding and the devastation of Gaza, highlighting the need for a curriculum that promotes accuracy, peace, and coexistence.

BACK TO SCHOOL: WHAT ARE PALESTINIAN KIDS LEARNING?

The curriculum teaches that self-destruction is the ultimate ideal and Jews deserve death. And your tax dollars are paying for it.

Pat Johnson

September 5, 2026

What’s on the agenda this ye ar?

For millions of North American kids, it’s back-to-school time. While some parents are fretting about what to pack in lunches and the kids are anxious about their new teachers, Palestinian families have different things to focus on.

For years, Western governments have been told that the Palestinian Authority is reforming its schools, removing the genocidal antisemitic incitement, and preparing children for coexistence.

The latest comprehensive review from IMPACT-se reaches a stark — and very different — conclusion. Despite repeated promises, very little has changed. Palestinian kids are still being taught to hate and kill Jews.

The world can wring our hands over Palestinian “refugees.” We can fret about settlements. We can amplify the nasty rhetoric of right-wing Israeli provocateurs. We can focus on settler violence.

But if the world does not address the real causes of this conflict and the hate that perpetuates it, all of that will continue.

Because those are all symptoms of this conflict. Not its causes.

The causes, as I have written in previous posts this week, are the Jew-hatred at the core of the Palestinian movement and the global cheering section that rewards and encourages Palestinian intransigence, absolutism, and violence.

The IMPACT-se report, released earlier this year, examines the Palestinian Authority’s 2025-’26 curriculum. It covers 290 textbooks and 71 teachers’ guides used in the West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem, including in schools operated by UNRWA, the United Nations boondoggle that functions as a quasi-government in Palestine, with all the toxicity that implies.

Its conclusion is not that the curriculum contains an occasional objectionable passage. It argues that the core of the Palestinian curriculum is embedded with rejection of Israel’s existence, the glorification of violence, and hostility toward Jews.

IMPACT-se is the Institute for Monitoring Peace and Cultural Tolerance in School Education. It is a nonprofit research and advocacy organization that analyzes textbooks from countries around the world according to standards it derives from UNESCO and other international declarations on peace, tolerance, and nonviolence. Its reports have documented positive reforms in Arab states such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, as well as problems in Israeli and other national curricula.

Among the examples in the Palestinian curriculum:

A Grade 1 reading exercise teaches the Arabic word for “martyr” while introducing a letter of the alphabet.

Mathematics exercises use the numbers of Palestinian “martyrs” as quantities to be calculated.

“Jihad” is presented in a militant context as a religious obligation and path to honor and divine reward.

Dalal Mughrabi, who led the grotesque 1978 Coastal Road attack in which Israeli and other civilians were brutally murdered, is presented as a martyr, hero, and female role model.

Jews are portrayed collectively as dishonest, manipulative, and hostile to Islam.

Modern antisemitic ideas depict Jews and Zionists through stereotypes of Jewish control of finance, politics, and the media.

Israelis are compared with serpents, vipers, demons, and “Satan’s aides.”

Teachers are instructed to present Zionists as the terrorists of the modern age who are “fated to disappear.”

Textbooks claim Israel releases wild animals to damage Palestinian agriculture, plots to collapse the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and invents fictitious Jewish holy sites.

Maps label the entire territory between the Jordan River and Mediterranean Sea as Palestine while omitting Israel.

Peace agreements, negotiations, and material supporting coexistence and a two-state solution remain absent.

The report also says violence is inserted into subjects that should be politically neutral. Mathematics, science, and grammar exercises become vehicles for teaching about martyrdom, conflict, and hostility.

This may be the report’s most disturbing finding. Incitement is not confined to a controversial history lesson that a student encounters once. It becomes part of the ordinary landscape across the school day from kindergarten to graduation: learning a letter, solving an equation, reading a poem. It is ingrained into the Palestinian curriculum and culture.

The glorification of martyrdom is certainly the most egregious aspect of the Palestinian curriculum of indoctrination. For decades, young Palestinians have been taught that death is better than life under the Zionist heel. Blowing oneself up amid crowds of Jews is encouraged the way good grades and upstanding citizenship are promoted in Canadian schools.

A side note: Observe how the people who demand their governments stop funding or cooperating with Israel’s defenses are silent on the actual causes of the conflict — the incitement that drives yet another generation of Palestinian kids to aspire to “martyrdom”—which is the reason Israelis need to defend themselves in the first place.

What has changed since the last IMPACT-se report? Very little — and that is the news here.

IMPACT-se’s previous comprehensive review, updated in May 2021, examined 222 textbooks used during the 2020-’21 school year. It found antisemitism, the glorification of jihad and martyrdom, politicized mathematics and science, the rejection of peace and the erasure of Jewish history and Israel.

The new report says the curriculum remains substantively the same.

Some books have been shortened. But IMPACT-se says the changes are mainly editing and condensation, not reform. Problematic lessons remain, including in Grades 1 to 4 and Grade 12, the very grades that the Palestinian Authority and European Union funders had indicated would be brought into alignment with international standards.

There have also been interim developments. After October 7 and the destruction of much of Gaza’s school system, the Palestinian Authority condensed materials to help Gaza students complete two academic years more quickly. IMPACT-se reported in October 2025 that these wartime learning packages compressed the existing curriculum without removing its incitement.

In other words, the system adapted to war logistically, but not ideologically. In fact, given the necessity of condensing the learning, they seem to have abbreviated everything but the hate.

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No textbook investigation can prove that a passage causes a specific child to become violent. Children are influenced by families, religion, television, social media, political leaders, and lived experience — not textbooks alone.

The problem is that mountains of evidence exist to demonstrate that Palestinian kids are getting similar messages from their families, religion, television, social media, and political leaders.

So, yeah.

A curriculum cannot prepare children for a negotiated peace while erasing the country with which they must negotiate. It cannot promote coexistence while teaching that Jews are treacherous enemies. It cannot claim to discourage violence while presenting attackers as immortal heroes and martyrdom as the highest aspiration.

Say what you will about Israelis, their society is not doing anything remotely similar or systemic in teaching hatred. On the contrary, when hate rears its head in Israeli society, entire realms of civil society rise to condemn and contest it.

No similar movement for peace and coexistence seems to exist in Palestine. Certainly not in the infrastructure of the education system.

The most consequential finding in the new IMPACT-se report is not that Palestinian education has suddenly become more radical.

It is that, after October 7, after Gaza’s devastation, after another generation has experienced war and after repeated international promises of reform, the central messages remain substantially unchanged.

Palestinian elites have learned nothing from their incessant devotion to violence and mass murder.

Palestinians urgently need an education system that teaches history without mythology, national identity without dehumanization, and self-determination without the fantasy that the Jewish people must disappear.

Until that changes, the international community will continue financing schools that prepare children not for the difficult compromises of peace, but for the next round of an unwinnable war.

Every time overseas activists focus on alleged Israeli sins — including the monstrous lie of a Palestinian “genocide” — we miss the opportunity to make life genuinely better for Palestinians. We divert focus from the real root of this conflict.

As we prepare for school this month, we can rest assured that, for whatever shortcomings our respective school systems may have, your kids are at least learning things that will lead to constructive futures and self-actualization.

Palestinian kids are learning that self-destruction is the ultimate ideal and Jews deserve to die.

And, if you live in any European Union country, the United Kingdom, Japan, Australia, or Canada, your tax dollars are paying for it.

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JEWS AREN’T ASKING YOU. THEY’RE TELLING YOU.

DON’T LIKE ISRAEL’S WAR ON HAMAS? SURPRISE! THE DAYS OF JEWS POLITELY ASKING NOT TO BE KILLED ARE OVER. NOW IT’S YOUR TURN TO GET OVER IT.

FEB 14, 2025 • PAT’S BEATEN WITH A SHTICK

INCITEMENT TO GENOCIDE: THE REAL BARRIER TO PEACE

Most Palestinians endorse mass murder, rape, and beheading as “resistance.” Why? It’s simple: Rote learning.

JUN 30, 2024 • PAT’S BEATEN WITH A SHTICK

EXPLAINING PRO-PALESTINIANISM

HOW ACTIVISTS DOUBLED DOWN ON A TERRIBLE MISTAKE.

AUG 25, 2024 • PAT’S BEATEN WITH A SHTICK

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