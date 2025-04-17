Please jump over the paywall by becoming a paid subscriber to learn about BC Conservative MLA Dallas Brodie’s posts about the Kamloops residential school that have divided her pseudo-conservative party. While some support her stance on truth and facts, others, like the timid opposition leader John Rustad, call for retraction, highlighting what they call the need for sensitivity and understanding regarding the so-called ‘horrific’ (read: grossly falsified) history of residential schools.

Brodie was expelled from her fake conservative caucus on March 7 for the “sin” of truth-telling.

As for “woke” Rustad, he exposes his painful ignorance of the history of the Indian Residential Schools when he pontificates that:

In Canada more than 4,000 children did not return home. Those children died in residential schools, and tragically as part of this, they decided at the time not to send the deceased home for burial. They buried them on sites, so just about every residential school in the country has a cemetery, has children who passed."

This is nonsense straight out of the 2015 Truth and Reconciliation Report, repeatedly discredited with factual evidence on this site and elsewhere.