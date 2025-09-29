According to an Angus Reid Institute poll released on August 25, British Columbians are divided on the province’s commitment to the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), which, among many other issues, requires free, prior, and informed consent about traditional land and other resources.

Some see this commitment as a necessary step towards reconciliation; others believe it limits provincial authority over land and resources. The issue of Indigenous involvement in public land use decisions also sparks differing opinions, with some advocating for shared decision-making and others for consultation without decision-making power.

Excerpts from the poll appear below.

B.C. divided about UNDRIP : Equal numbers say it’s a necessary step, goes too far to limit provincial authority

British Columbians more aware of UNDRIP than others in the country; most would hold referendum on it

Angus Reid Institute

August 25, 2025

British Columbia has seen historic and controversial developments in Indigenous land rights. In April 2024, the Haida Nation’s title to Haida Gwaii [previously called the Queen Charlotte Islands] was formally recognized, while in May 2025 the Cowichan Tribes’ court victory over land title in Richmond sparked a provincial appeal. These events underscore both progress and tension as B.C. works to align with its commitment to the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, while also maintaining a robust development pace to deal with threats from south of the border and the private property rights of residents.

New data from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute finds British Columbians largely divided over this commitment from their province, the only one in Canada to have signed on to UNDRIP.

Overall, two-in-five (39%) say this commitment is necessary as a step toward reconciliation, while slightly more (44%) say UNDRIP goes too far in limiting provincial authority over land and resources. The tension between Indigenous title claims and private property has been on display this summer after the B.C. Supreme Court issued a landmark ruling affirming the Cowichan Tribes’ Aboriginal title to roughly 800 acres of land in Richmond. The province swiftly appealed, warning of potential ripple effects for private land titles across B.C.

On the question of what role Indigenous groups should have in public land use decisions, views are similarly complex. Just one-in-five (18%) say Indigenous governments should be involved in shared decision-making and have a veto, but 34 per cent say they should share in decision-making and leave final authority to the provincial government. A further one-quarter (26%) support meaningful consultation but no role in decision-making, and one-quarter (23%) say Indigenous groups should be treated the same as others in the province.

The rest of the poll results may be found here or by clicking on the following link: https://www.eastonspectator.com/2025/08/31/b-c-divided-about-undrip-equal-numbers-say-its-a-necessary-step-goes-too-far-to-limit-provincial-authority/

METHODOLOGY

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from July 24 – 29, 2025, among a randomized sample of 2,508 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum. Among these, 641 were in British Columbia. The sample was weighted to be representative of adults nationwide according to region, gender, age, household income, and education, based on the Canadian census. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 1.5 percentage points nationally and 4.0 points in B.C., 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding. The survey was self-commissioned and paid for by ARI. Detailed tables are found at the end of this release.

For detailed results by age, gender, region, education, and other demographics, click here.

For PDF of full release, click here.

For questionnaire, click here.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Shachi Kurl, President: 604.908.1693 shachi.kurl@angusreid.org@shachikurl

Dave Korzinski, Research Director: 250.899.0821 dave.korzinski@angusreid.org