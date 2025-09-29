REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alison Malis's avatar
Alison Malis
4h

Most of the people polled I bet have absolutely no idea what UNDRIP and its BC incarnation will do to the province. No forking idea. Any support of this race-based legislation is based on virtue signalling and misguided guilt. UNDRIP was signed into legislation (and supported by both parties so they're both equally culpable) in the midst of the biggest hoax that has been perpetrated on Canadians ever. The legislation should be rescinded. Ask private land owners in Haida Gwaii how they feel about it. did the pollsters go up there? The Cowichan decision has the potential to completely upend private land ownership in BC. I had some FB twerp call me "casually racist" for stating that 140 percent of BC is under some kind of land claim, thus the Cowichan ruling has the potential to consume the entire province. Casually racist. I'll wear that shirt if that's what it takes. BC parks are closed to non-native people regularly, including recently Long Beach and Botanical Beach. That's what UNDRIP does.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
KEMOSABE's avatar
KEMOSABE
4h

With the glad hand, political correct cult philosophy, you can never do enough to get recognition from the virtual signaling peanut gallery. This is part and parcel of the NDP demagoguery which is akin to throwing out the baby with the bath water.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Hymie Rubenstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture