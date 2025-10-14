According to reports from the Epoch Times and the Canadian Press, a B.C. court has just granted title land rights to the Cowichan Tribes, including parts of the Lower Mainland and Fraser River. The decision invalidates previous land title grants and calls for negotiations with the Cowichan Nation to reconcile their title with current land use. The ruling has significant implications not only for Richmond and third-party lessees on the affected lands but also for all lands now legally owned under fee simple title across the country — including the land your house, condominium, or apartment is located on — as well as Crown lands exclusively held on behalf of the people of Canada.

If this land giveaway to people who never had the notion of exclusive land ownership continues, it will lead either to bloody civil war or the breakup of the confederation.

The area in question was used by the Cowichan Nation’s ancestors during the summer as a “permanent post and beam village,” according to the court decision.

The verdict doesn’t seem to have acknowledged that:

British Columbia is a conquered Crown territory.

There is no pre-contact “Aboriginal title to lands” anywhere in Canada.

These “permanent post and beam villages” were often relocated or abandoned over the decades and centuries, sometimes because of warfare and conquest by their neighbours.

Other indigenous groups currently claim this same territory as their own because they were also wandering hunters and gatherers, and occupied it from time to time.

The area was never officially established as a reserve.

The government of B.C., as the official representative of the Crown, began to distribute the land around 1871.

Stay tuned because the B.C. government is appealing this decision.

Brief excerpts from this news item appear below.

BC First Nation Wins Lawsuit Over Land Title Rights in Lower Mainland, Fraser River

​Chandra Philip

The Epoch Times

August 9, 2025

The Law Courts building, which is home to the B.C. Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal, is seen in Vancouver, on Nov. 23, 2023. The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck

A B.C. court has granted title land rights to a former migratory Indian Band group that includes parts of the Lower Mainland and the Fraser River, following a long court battle.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Barbara Young issued the written decision on Aug. 7, calling land title grants issued by the federal and provincial governments to others “defective and invalid.”

The lawsuit was originally filed by the Cowichan Tribes in 2019. The claims were opposed by the Musqueam and Tsawwassen First Nations, the federal and provincial governments, the City of Richmond, and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority in a case that included a 513-day trial.

Young also said the government title grants “unjustifiably infringe the Cowichan Nation Aboriginal title to these lands.”

The land includes parts of the City of Richmond, as well as federal Crown land, and areas that belong to the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority and private third parties, Young said in the court decision.

The area in question was used by the Cowichan Nation’s ancestors during the summer as a “permanent post and beam village,” according to the court decision. However, it was never officially established as a reserve and B.C. started to give away the land around 1871.