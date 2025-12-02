REAL Indigenous Report

User's avatar
Brian Giesbrecht's avatar
Brian Giesbrecht
5h

Manitobans should pay close attention to the UNDRIP travesty now playing out in B.C. because

our NDP government would pass UNDRIP in a heartbeat if they thought they could get away with it.

KEMOSABE's avatar
KEMOSABE
4h

This government's loyalty is not to the electorate but to political correctness which they erroneously believe enhances their image as being supportive of marginalized people. In pursuing this delusion they become complicit in sacrificing the needs of the majority for the benefit of the minority. Let's call it the good guy syndrome which results in the kind of debacle that BC is currently in. As my father used to say, "it's enough to drive a dog away from a gut wagon".

