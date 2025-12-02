Please find below, brief excerpts from Caroline Elliott’s National Post opinion piece arguing that the B.C. government, despite claiming to oppose the Cowichan decision that threatens private property, has laid the groundwork for such outcomes. This includes not arguing for the extinguishment of aboriginal title over private property and supporting judicial recognition of aboriginal title over private property on Haida Gwaii. The government’s actions contradict its stated concerns about protecting private property, she argues.

BC Premier David Eby consents to being smudged

Caroline Elliott

National Post

October 29, 2025

It claims to oppose the Cowichan decision that threatens private property, but it’s been working against property owners for years

Area along No. 6 Road in Richmond, BC Thursday, October 23, 2025 that is part of an area of Richmond, BC that is claimed by the Cowichan Indian band. Photo by Jason Payne/ PNG

In response to media questions about the City of Richmond’s letter, [Premier David] Eby re-stated his previous commitment to appeal the decision, saying, “I want the court to look in the eyes … of the people who will be directly affected by this decision, and understand the impact on certainty for business, for prosperity and for our negotiations with Indigenous people.”

While the agreement contains assurances that private property will be honoured by the Haida Nation, private property interests and the implementation of Aboriginal title are ultimately at odds. “The two interests are fundamentally irreconcilable over the same piece of land.”

Second, the provincial and federal lawyers involved in the Cowichan proceedings were constrained by the government in terms of the arguments they were allowed to make to protect private property.

The reality is, the B.C. government claims to oppose the Cowichan decision even as it laid the groundwork for it, and it has actively pursued similar outcomes on Haida Gwaii. Repeated claims of seeking certainty and protecting private property have been belied by this government’s actions again and again.

Caroline Elliott, PhD, is a senior fellow with the Aristotle Foundation for Public Policy and sits on the board of B.C.’s Public Land Use Society.