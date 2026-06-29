Brian Giesbrecht argues that British Columbia’s approach to aboriginal title and modern treaties is creating racial enclaves, similar to South Africa’s apartheid system. This model, the author claims, is a step backwards from the founders’ vision of equal citizenship for all Canadians. The author believes this trend will spread beyond British Columbia and that constitutional changes are needed to address it.

As Haida Gwaii and other indigenous jurisdiction agreements advance, Canada is replacing equal citizenship with race-based legal enclaves.

Premier David Eby meets with members of the Haida Nation for a ceremony at the BC legislature to mark the province’s unprecedented decision to unilaterally grant aboriginal title to the entire Haida Gwaii island group, April 23, 2024. Image courtesy of BC government.

Western Standard

May 25, 2026

Remember Art Hanger and the Reform Party? Art was vilified and ridiculed for calling for the end of all race-based policies. That included repealing the Indian Act and phasing out the reserve system. Reserve land would be sold to Indians in fee simple, and reserves would be merged into existing municipalities or become standalone municipalities.

But the parts of their Indian policies that were most objectionable to the Indian leaders were their proposal that Indians should be equal to other Canadians in every way. That is, there would no longer be a separate legal status for Indians. They would not be “Musqueams”, “Cree” or any of the other hundreds of other tribes that once hunted in what is now Canada — they would be regular Canadians, but with indigenous identities.

None of Hanger’s proposals suggested that Indian Canadians should be required to give up any part of their indigenous culture or identities. Like other Canadians, they could continue to celebrate their ethnicities in any way they liked.

But despite that, Hanger and his fellow Reform Party members were ridiculed and called “dinosaurs” for daring to suggest that Canada’s Indian apartheid system was a racist and antiquated scheme that acted as a severe drag on the national economy.

But the Reform proposals were actually remarkably similar to Pierre Trudeau’s infamous “White Paper” in 1969, in which Trudeau proposed essentially the same thing. Indians would be Canadians — “no more and no less.” Like all other Canadians, they would have individual rights, but no special collective (tribal) rights. Like Reform’s proposal, Trudeau’s “White Paper” was also shouted down by Indian chiefs who were determined to hang on to their special entitlements.