In a nearly unprecedented but official attempt to cancel free speech, BC’s NDP Attorney General says her government is in favour of criminalizing ‘residential school denialism,’ a poorly defined notion meant to stigmatize those who would question indigenous folk tales and manufactured grievances.

BC NDP Attorney General says her government is in favour of criminalizing ‘residential school denialism’

Western Standard

July 17, 2026

At a Surrey ash-scattering site announcement, Niki Sharma said the province is pushing Ottawa to amend the Criminal Code and claimed an “unprecedented” rise in denialism inside the legislature.

Niki Sharma Courtesy Ben Nelms/CBC

SURREY — During a media conference on the BC government designating a space for ash scattering, the province’s attorney general stated that she and the BC NDP government are actively calling on Ottawa to criminalize what they call “residential school denialism.”

“Attorney General and Deputy Premier Niki Sharma made the comments Thursday [July 16] at an outdoor event marking what officials described as the home of BC’s first ash-scattering site.

Standing at a podium bearing that designation, Sharma was asked about a fresh Assembly of First Nations resolution urging the federal government to treat “residential school denialism” as hate speech.

“We’ve also been calling on the federal government to take action through the criminal code,” Sharma said.

She added:

“We have seen an unprecedented and terrible rise in residential school denialism here in the legislature and in Victoria. We as a government have solidly condemned it.”

The remarks come amid ongoing controversy over comments by independent and former Conservative MLAs, including Dallas Brodie, who has publicly stated that the number of confirmed child burials at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School site is zero and questioned aspects of mainstream media coverage of the 2021 ground-penetrating radar findings and the broader reconciliation framework.

Critics, including indigenous organizations and the provincial government, have labelled such statements “denialism.”

The AFN chiefs, meeting in Ottawa, unanimously passed an emergency resolution [in July] stating that First Nations remain concerned “residential school denialism” is not adequately addressed in federal law.

The resolution calls on Canada to introduce stand-alone legislation to criminalize it as hate speech. BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief Terry Teegee said there has been an “exponential” rise in anti-indigenous hate in BC and across the country, describing denialism as hate speech that retraumatizes survivors and undermines truth and reconciliation.