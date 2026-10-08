The B.C. NDP government, led by Premier David Eby, faces criticism from legal expert Geoffrey Moyse for its approach to Indigenous reconciliation, particularly its “land back” ideology. Like other critics, he argues that the government is negotiating aboriginal title deals in secrecy, circumventing the treaty process and transferring significant public lands, including historic sites and provincial parks, to so-called First Nations communities without public consultation. This has raised well-founded concerns about the government’s lack of transparency and accountability in managing public land, i.e., land belonging to all Canadians.

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B.C. NDP behaving as if it can do anything it wants with land

​Geoffrey Moyse

National Post

August 19, 2026

Surely, there will be a time when British Columbians start demanding the government act in the greater public interest

BC Premier David Eby leaves the chamber for a short break while at the chamber in the legislature in Victoria, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. Chad Hipolito/Postmedia

In the 1990s, a B.C. NDP government cabinet minister famously pronounced, “Remember, government can do anything it wants.”

That basic undemocratic ethos is alive today in the present B.C. NDP government headed by Premier David Eby, most particularly on the Aboriginal “reconciliation” agenda.