Below is the ninth of several outstanding opinion pieces about indigenous land claim issues in British Columbia that will be posted without a paywall over the next few weeks.

All were written by Geoffrey S. Moyse, K.C., a retired senior lawyer who served as legal counsel to the Province of B.C., advising six successive governments on aboriginal law matters over more than 30 years.

His writings rebut the current NDP provincial government's indigenous land ownership and use policies.

The issues Moyse describes are relevant to similar land claim matters across Canada. Still, they are in overdrive in B.C. as the province faces a crucial provincial election on October 19.

With the recent implosion of the B.C. United Party (formerly the Liberal Party of B.C.), a change in government from the B.C. NDP to the B.C. Conservative Party is possible.

The NDP supports the indigenous issues discussed by Moyse, while the Conservative Party opposes them… sort of.

According to the BC Conservative Party’s statement, Indigenous Economic Reconciliation: A Path to Prosperity and Wellness:

Strategic Land Return and Natural Resource Management The Conservative Party is committed to the strategic return of land to First Nations, empowering them to achieve economic self-sufficiency. Rustad emphasized that economic reconciliation must include an increase in economic opportunities for First Nations. “We will ensure that 20% of British Columbia’s forests are returned to Indigenous groups to be sustainably managed, while creating economic opportunities through natural resource development that respects traditional stewardship practices.” Honouring UNDRIP and Strengthening Indigenous Wellness The Conservative Party will honour the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) as it was intended: not as an obstacle to development, but as a guiding principle for recognizing Indigenous rights and aspirations. Rustad highlighted the need for culturally-appropriate care and recovery services within First Nations communities, particularly for addressing addiction and mental health struggles.

Only time will tell whether this less-than-robust opposition will translate into far-reaching legislative and regulatory changes and whether these will resonate elsewhere in the country.

Troy Media

Jul 21, 2024

Also wants to avoid any use of the term “British Columbians” so as not to “offend” those who question Canada’s legitimacy

The notion that BC and Canada are illegitimate due to their colonial past is unfounded. The Supreme Court of Canada confirmed in the Sparrow case that sovereignty and legislative power have always been vested in the Crown. Both British Columbia and Canada are legitimate entities.

The BC NDP’s reconciliation agenda is driven by the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), which both Canada and BC have committed to aligning with their laws. The BC legislation, called the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA), mandates consultation only with Indigenous peoples, excluding other British Columbians from the process.

This exclusionary approach means that the views of non-Indigenous British Columbians on aligning provincial laws with UNDRIP, or whether this alignment is necessary, are not considered. This process is inherently divisive and has led to unpopular proposed amendments, such as those to the BC Land Act.

The government claims that UNDRIP is consistent with Canadian constitutional law on Aboriginal rights, but this is misleading. The Canadian constitution already provides a framework for reconciliation that balances Aboriginal rights with the rights of other Canadians, a concept absent from UNDRIP.

Jody Wilson-Raybould, former Attorney General of Canada, described adopting UNDRIP into Canadian law as “unworkable” because its vague language is open to various interpretations and political manipulation. The BC government has created a mini-bureaucracy to define the meaning of UNDRIP articles in ways that align with its political objectives and the goals of Indigenous communities, without public involvement.

This process has led to divisive and controversial policies, such as the Land Act amendments and the Sechelt Dock Management Plan. The government’s reliance on unelected advisors for these interpretations further excludes the broader public from meaningful participation in reconciliation efforts.

DRIPA’s approach to reconciliation is not sustainable. It mandates that the process be based solely on UNDRIP and conducted exclusively between the provincial government and Indigenous peoples. This exclusion of non-Indigenous British Columbians from the reconciliation process is a fundamental flaw that undermines the legitimacy and effectiveness of these efforts.

The existing Canadian legal framework for reconciliation, rooted in the constitution, already provides a balanced approach that considers the rights and interests of all Canadians. This framework ensures that reconciliation efforts are inclusive and balanced, unlike the current approach under DRIPA.

The BC NDP government’s focus on UNDRIP and their exclusionary practices have created unnecessary divisions within the province. Returning to Canadian constitutional law as the basis for reconciliation would promote a more inclusive and balanced approach, fostering unity rather than division.

British Columbia and Canada are legitimate entities with a colonial past that cannot be erased. However, recognizing this past does not mean delegitimizing the present. Instead, it calls for a balanced and inclusive approach to reconciliation that respects the rights and contributions of all residents. By embracing a comprehensive and fair framework for reconciliation, we can ensure that all voices are heard and that our shared future is built on mutual respect and understanding.

The next BC government should reconsider this approach and return to a framework that promotes true reconciliation and unity for all British Columbians.

Geoffrey S. Moyse KC is a retired senior lawyer who served as legal counsel to the Province of BC, advising six successive governments on Aboriginal law over 30 years.

