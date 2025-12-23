Please find below brief excerpts from an Epoch Times news item challenging B.C. Premier David Eby claim that the B.C. Supreme Court’s assurance that the Cowichan aboriginal title case wouldn’t affect private landowners.

The court ruled that the Cowichan Nation holds rightful aboriginal title to 7.5 square kilometres of land in Richmond, raising concerns about the validity of fee-simple private ownership in the area. The province and federal government are appealing the decision, arguing that aboriginal and fee-simple titles cannot coexist because they are fundamentally incompatible.

If this ruling is upheld on appeal, it could well affect the “land back” movement all across Canada.

P remier Eby says the court said informing residents about the court hearing not needed.

Epoch Times

November 4, 2025

B.C. Premier David Eby speaks during a news conference in Vancouver on Jan. 7, 2025. The Canadian Press/Ethan Cairns

B.C. Premier David Eby says the B.C. Supreme Court’s assurance that the Cowichan aboriginal title case wouldn’t affect private landowners and didn’t require their submissions or inclusion as parties “turned out not to be the case.”

Eby made the comments Nov. 3 … amid concerns from the City of Richmond that the Aug. 7 Cowichan ruling may place the “validity” of fee-simple private ownership into question in the affected area of about 7.5 square kilometres around Richmond’s Lulu Island.

“The ... court assured us that they would make a decision that didn’t affect landowners in the claim area so they didn’t have to be served, they didn’t have to be told about the case, that it was going ahead in court. Unfortunately, that obviously turned out not to be the case,” Eby said Nov. 3.

In her Aug. 7 ruling on the Cowichan case, Justice Barbara Young held that the Cowichan Nation has rightful aboriginal title to 7.5 square kilometres of land in Richmond due to its historical use of the land as a seasonal fishing village, stating that title was granted away from the Cowichan in an “invalid” manner.

In her decision, Young suspended the declaration of aboriginal title for 18 months to allow time for the land transfer to the Cowichan to be completed.

B.C. Indigenous Relations Minister Spencer Chandra-Herbert says B.C. “strongly” disagrees with how the case treats private property, and Attorney General Niki Sharma says the province will appeal the decision. The province is asking for a stay of the decision, arguing that aboriginal and fee-simple titles “cannot co-exist” in their full form.

The federal government is also appealing the decision.