Brian Giesbrecht
2h

It is our own Supreme Court of Canada that initiated the destruction of the certainty of property rights in their reckless 1997 Delgamuukw decision. It was inevitable that politicians, like Eby, and this trial judge would take them literally. Section 35 and UNDRIP must be repealed or Canada will continue to disintegrate

Cliff McKay
32m

Under Canadian law, is there any way to impeach, or at least recall, such a stunned and incompetent judge? At least there elections for politicians-- and voters are responsible for their own choices-- but what if any comparable process exists for judges?

