A class action lawsuit has been filed against the BC and Canadian governments for misleading property owners in the Cowichan title case. Plaintiffs claim the governments failed to disclose risks affecting land ownership, resulting in financial and mental losses for property owners. The lawsuit seeks damages, restitution, and a declaration requiring full disclosure of risks.

Jarryd Jäger

Western Standard

November 26, 2025

Map of the Cowichan land claim. Photo: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard

​ Plaintiffs accused officials of “failing to disclose known material risks affecting the reliability and market value of land ownership.”

A class action lawsuit has been filed in the Supreme Court of British Columbia against the governments of BC and Canada over their handling of the Cowichan title case.

Plaintiffs argued on behalf of their fellow citizens that the defendants misled property owners by “failing to disclose known material risks affecting the reliability and market value of land ownership.”

The suit was brought by Burnaby-based hazardous material removal company owner Jasjeet Grewal and “John Doe,” a Richmond man who owns property in the area impacted by the Cowichan Decision.

The “class” in this case consists of everyone who bought property in BC before the ruling was handed down on August 7, 2025 under the impression the province’s Torrens land system was “sacrosanct” and “who then subsequently took steps to refinance, sell or rely on equity in said real property and incurred economic setbacks and real, equitable or other loss, both financial and mental, attributable to an inability to rely on the Torrens land system as the valid legal framework and backstop for real property holdings” in BC.

Those living elsewhere in Canada may also be added to the suit for similar reasons.