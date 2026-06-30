REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
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Even Moyse is overly compromised if he thinks that Sec. 35 is sustainable as we now have a constitution that recognizes aboriginal title but not property rights. If you like apartheid, then you must love UNDRIP and absolutely adore DRIPA. Despite the best of intentions, the lack of clarity in a constitution and legislation gives license to unelected lawyers and Judges that no legislature enjoys. It is no coincidence that in revolutionary conflicts, Judges are among the first to be assassinated.

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