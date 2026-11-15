According to Tom Fletcher, the latest treaties in BC, including the K’omoks and Kitselas treaties, are causing uncertainty due to overlapping territorial claims and potential legal challenges. Despite assurances from former attorneys general, these treaties contain “exercisable rights” that could be determined later, undermining the certainty they claim to provide. This lack of clarity is impacting property values and raising concerns about the future of these agreements, says Fletcher.

BC’s latest treaties will provide land certainty? No, they won’t

Former attorneys general insist that ‘modern treaties’ are the solution to intractable, overlapping territorial claims.

BC Premier David Eby and cabinet ministers participate in a meeting of the Alliance of BC Modern Treaty Nations, one of a series of elaborate annual consultation meetings with indigenous leaders, at Ucluelet, June 4, 2026. BC government photo

Tom Fletcher

September 19, 2026

VICTORIA — It’s currently drowned out by the struggle of new BC Conservative leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay to hold the opposition together and get a seat in the legislature, with Premier David Eby poised to use another snap election to take advantage of the turmoil and extend the NDP’s rule.

Eby is riding high, the public having temporarily forgotten the crisis he caused by passing laws to give indigenous leaders control over provincial decision-making that courts have said now extends to private as well as Crown land. A new majority mandate would give the NDP time to carry out their radical plan to reshape the province as a patchwork of dozens of semi-autonomous nations based on race and ancestry.

This plan includes not only new treaties, but a new type of “foundation agreement,” first with the Tahltan Nation, giving it effective control over the most significant metal mining region in Canada. There is also a series of “co-management” areas where indigenous leaders call the shots on everything from mining to logging to swimming in rivers.