Unlikely as the allegation seems, Canadians were nevertheless quick to believe priests and nuns had murdered children attending Canada’s Indian Residential Schools.

Not only is this allegation wickedly false, it grossly obscures the truth about the actual murder of indigenous children.

On the other side of the paywall, gifted writer and researcher Michelle Stirling examines what some of the first nuns on the scene wrote in their journals, a period of history when being simultaneously indigenous and an orphan was an almost guaranteed death sentence.

The moral of her story is that these nuns saved the lives of countless Indigenous children in the same way Canada’s child welfare system, including the ever growing portions administered by indigenous people themselves, is doing today.