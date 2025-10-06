According to Blacklock’s Reporter, opposition MPs are concerned about Bill C-8, which grants cabinet powers to target internet users for public safety. They argue the bill is too broad, potentially infringing on individual rights and allowing for secret orders to cut off internet access without due process. The government defends the bill as necessary to protect against cyber threats from foreign agents.

If you find the details documented on the other side of the paywall disturbing, please make your feelings known to your federal member of parliament.

As for me, I fear that this newsletter will soon be shut down if this bill is passed as is because its ethos is out of line with official Liberal Party ideology on both indigenous and Palestinian issues.

In particular, my posts, whether about Canadian indigenous issues or Middle Eastern Palestinian ones, would be characterized as promoting “genocide denialism” along the lines of Holocaust denial.

This would quickly be followed by my being charged with fomenting hate speech against both indigenous Canadians and people now self-identifying as Palestinians.