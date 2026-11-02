According to a comprehensive MacDonald-Laurier Institute report by Peter Copeland, Sheryl Saperia, and Mark Sandler, despite existing laws against antisemitism, hate speech, and terrorism, enforcement in Canada is inconsistent and inadequate. Challenges include evidentiary difficulties, political sensitivities, and a perceived lack of political direction. This has led to a gap between legal protections and the reality faced by Jewish Canadians, who are increasingly targeted by harassment, intimidation, and violence.

Brief excerpts from the study are posted below.

The question is not whether Canada has the tools to fight antisemitism, but whether it has the will to use them.

Peter Copeland, Sheryl Saperia, and Mark Sandler

Macdonald_Laurier Institute

September 3, 2026

In recent years, and with particular intensity since the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel, antisemitism has become increasingly normalized in daily life worldwide. Canada is not immune. Harassment, intimidation, and violence against Jewish Canadians are rising, threatening not only individual safety but also the security and cohesion of entire communities and the country as a whole. Left unchecked, hatred and illegal behaviour erode confidence in the rule of law and weaken Canada’s democratic foundations.

Fortunately, the legal foundations upon which Canada can confront this threat already exist. Canadian criminal law prohibits hate propaganda, including incitement of hatred, and violent crimes motivated by hate against identifiable groups. Our highest court has confirmed that wilful promotion of hatred represents a reasonable and justified limit on freedom of expression. Courts and the Criminal Code recognize that harsher penalties apply when crimes target communities and their members on the basis of identity. Holocaust denial, arson against synagogues, intimidation of congregations, and unlawful assemblies aimed at Jewish institutions are all prosecutable. Canadian law also criminalizes terrorist financing and other types of participation in terrorist activities. Immigration law provides tools to screen and deport those who bring their hatred to Canadian shores.

Yet many of our laws are underutilized, unevenly enforced, or applied inconsistently across jurisdictions. The gap between the promise of equal protection and the day-to-day reality that Jewish Canadians face has become dangerously wide.

Despite many recent improvements, police often do not use all the legal tools available to them, citing evidentiary challenges or hesitancy around politically contentious issues. Digital platforms present additional obstacles; through them hate spreads quickly and evidence disappears before it can be preserved. Privacy safeguards complicate investigations while institutions meant to protect victims too often fail to apply rights consistently. Between October 7, 2023, and March 16, 2026, community-based tracking by Michael Teper, president of the Canadian Antisemitism Education Foundation, identified approximately 100 cases in Toronto alone connected to anti-Israel protests and alleged online hate. As of the latter date, charges had reportedly been withdrawn in nearly half of the tracked cases, while some matters had been resolved through peace bonds or diversionary measures (Canadian Antisemitism Education Foundation 2026). In some instances, prosecutors have not recognized and pursued charges for the hate dimensions of their cases.

Since the October 7 terrorist attacks in Israel, Jewish Canadians have faced a surge of antisemitic rhetoric, harassment, and violence. Viewpoints that were once considered fringe have become mainstream and now appear everywhere from workplaces and universities to digital platforms and public demonstrations. This should alarm every Canadian. A society that cannot keep one of its communities safe in its classrooms, its workplaces, and on its streets has failed in its basic obligations. Where antisemitism takes hold, the rule of law, public safety, and social trust erode for everyone.

Canada is not without recourse. It has a wide range of existing criminal, civil, labour, immigration, investment, and international legal tools to deter, punish, and prevent antisemitism. The challenge Canada faces is to summon the will to use the powers we have consistently and without exception for communities or causes that make enforcement politically uncomfortable. Where institutions have been neglectful, renewed commitment and accountability are essential. Where coordination between federal, provincial, municipal, and private bodies has faltered, all levels of government must ensure that they build stronger partnerships.

Peace, order, and good government is the promise upon which this country was founded. It is not a slogan but an obligation, and it is measured precisely in moments like this one, when a community is under sustained pressure and the state must decide whether its guarantees are real. Protecting Jewish Canadians is not a special accommodation. It is the protection every Canadian is owed.

The question is not whether Canada has the tools to fight antisemitism, but whether it has the will to use them.

About the authors

Peter Copeland is acting director of Domestic Policy at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute.

Mark Sandler is the chair of the Alliance of Canadians Combatting Antisemitism.

Sheryl Saperia is a senior fellow at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute and CEO of Pearl Strategic Counsel.

References

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[1] Elected officials and police service boards cannot direct day-to-day decision-making by police, but can provide critically important policy direction.