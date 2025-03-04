Which one applies to an equivocal take on the Indian Residential Schools — “a little learning is a dangerous thing” or “there’s method in his madness”?

Hymie Rubenstein

REAL Indigenous Report

March 4, 2025

Gifted wordsmith and outstanding thinker Jonathan Kay partially spoils an otherwise accurate analysis of the canard that the remains of 215 children were found to be buried near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School (see short excerpt below) with the following unsupported statements in Quillette, a renowned international journal where he is the Canadian editor:

"I agree that Canada’s history is stained with shameful policies—including those which forced many Indigenous communities to send their children to schools that … often did treat Indigenous children in a cruel, or at least neglectful, fashion. Children were typically prevented from learning their ancestral languages, and stripped of their cultures.”

These are truly ironic words because they suggest Kay blindly accepts as absolutely true erroneous claims that parents were forced to send their children to Indian Residential Schools (IRSs) where they were cruelly treated, and prohibited from speaking their ancestral languages and cherishing their supporting cultures.

Whether he knows it or not, Kay's recitation of these claims comes from the scientifically flawed, politically motivated, and thoroughly biased 2015 final report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).

Rodney Clifton and I showed the TRC claims to be false, exaggerated, unsubstantiated, or distorted soon after the summary finally volume of the 2015 report was released (see here and here). Noted historian J. R. Miller, author of Shingwauk's Vision, a comprehensive study of Canada's IRSs, stated flatly in a review of the TRC report in 2016 that at no time in the history of residential schooling in Canada were parents “compelled to send their children to residential schools.”

As for cruelty and neglect at the schools, these were generally far worse on the children’s home reserves, why many of them were dispatched to the residential schools from orphaned, abused, and neglectful homes to begin with, a process that increased significantly over the years and is now represented by seizures of children by social welfare agencies, an increasing number of which are independently operated by indigenous people themselves.

Since then, many other skilled researchers and competent journalists have repeatedly exposed these and other false claims about these boarding schools (see here, here, here, here, and here).

Because he seems to show himself as exemplifying the maxim “a little learning is a dangerous thing” (Alexander Pope, 1709) when it comes to indigenous issues, not only in this piece but in previous ones, Kay fails to realize that Kamloops is no unique indigenous “knowing.” Instead, it is merely a current microcosm, even propaganda culmination, of the falsehoods about Canada’s IRSs rooted in mythology invented at least 30 years earlier.

Still, I may be dead wrong about Kay’s lack of knowledge about life and death in Canada’s indigenous boarding schools. Instead, there may be Shakespearean “method in his madness”.

Yes, it’s just as likely that this editorial savant was operating in semi-Machiavellian mode by employing a “balanced view” — as opposed to a totally truthful one — as a heuristic technique to highlight the ridiculous nature of the Kamloops hoax.

Regardless of his motives, his negative assertions about the IRS experiment need addressing, which is my response to his “Now What?” question — see below — in the title of his Quillette essay.

This does not mean the schools lacked some destructive features, at least compared to today’s very different ideological and legal standards, albeit ones not radically different from the prevailing standards in Canada and elsewhere during the same historical period.

For example, the negative features like severe corporal punishment for what would today be seen as inconsequential transgressions, insufficient government funding (a charge still levelled at public education today) especially in the early years, poor teacher training (also an accusation regularly made today against our public education system), and the suppression of indigenous language use in the classroom (likewise entrenched today in French immersion programmes across the land) need to be simultaneously acknowledged and contextualizing because they were the norm not only in Canada but around the world during the same era.

As for severe corporal and other punishment, yours truly received plenty of it in downtown Toronto at Ryerson Public School on Dundas Street — both names gratuitously currently being removed by ignorant (read: “woke”) members of the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) — a routine practice across Canada up to at least the late 1950s.

What this means is the biggest failing of the TRC Report and other negative evaluations of the IRS system (perhaps apart from accepting as absolutely true the uncorroborated statements of its students 30-40 years or more after the fact) have been their lack of systematic and impartial diachronic and synchronic comparison: refusing to contextualize the schools not only in historical terms but in how they were any different from schooling and other institutional care and treatment for non-indigenous children during the IRS period, has been methodologically and factual inexcusable.

Still, to his credit, the bulk of Kay’s discussion in this otherwise excellent editorial is factually accurate, as the following brief excerpt clearly reveals.

In 2021, Canadians were told that the remains of 215 Indigenous children had been found at a former school. The story turned out to be false—but no one in authority seems to know how to walk it back.

“I find this story astonishing as an outsider,” a British historian told me on social media last week. “Can I just confirm what I believe to be the case: There is no proof of any burials… just GPR [ground-penetrating radar] ‘anomalies’ [that] haven’t been investigated? The 215 children are, as things stand, entirely notional?”

The answer, in a word, is yes. Of the 215 “unmarked graves” of Indigenous children that were said to have been “discovered” on the grounds of a former residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia four years ago, not a single one has actually been shown to exist.

As I’ve documented in previous Quillette articles, the original May 2021 unmarked-graves announcement was based on a property survey performed using the aforementioned GPR technology. Thanks to the flood of credulous media reports that followed, Canadians were given the impression that these radargrams displayed unmistakable images of child graves—perhaps even skeletons of the (claimed) victims. … In a way, the enforced taboo surrounding Kamloops indicates a certain contempt for the collective Canadian intellect—as it suggests that unless Indigenous suffering is fictionally reinvented as a shocking horror-movie narrative in which serial-killing masterminds butcher defenceless children, we will all stop caring. I utterly reject that logic, as do a growing list of other Canadian writers.