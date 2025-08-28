Nina Green has just sent the groundbreaking material below to Members of Parliament and Members of the BC Legislature.

---------- Forwarded message ---------

Date: Thu, 28 Aug 2025 at 11:45

Subject: Does the release of the final report of the 8-year investigation into BC Indian residential schools by the RCMP's Native Indian Residential Schools Task Force confirm that the RCMP found no evidence of murders or clandestine burials?

Does the release of the final report of the 8-year investigation into BC Indian residential schools by the RCMP's Native Indian Residential Schools Task Force confirm that the RCMP found no evidence of murders or clandestine burials?

It does.

The report (copy attached at the bottom) of the RCMP's 8-year investigation was finally released two days ago, on 26 August 2025, through the efforts of the Investigative Journalism Foundation.

The release of the report should be a cause for jubilation throughout Canada as it confirms that the RCMP found no evidence of murders or clandestine burials at Indian residential schools in British Columbia, and the horrific claims made in recent years by BC Indian Bands can be discounted, particularly the false claim made by the Kamloops Band on 27 May 2021 that it had discovered 'the remains of 215 children '.

During its investigation of the Kamloops Indian Residential School, the RCMP heard nothing about murders or unmarked burials, and, given the size of the student body, received only a relatively small number of other complaints, most of them merely referrals from the Band's civil lawyers.

From page 75 of the RCMP report:

This was one of the largest residential schools in BC with a student enrollment of over 400 pupils between 1952 and the late 1960s. . . . Despite the size of the student body, the number of complaints received was relatively small; only 79 complainants came forward throughout the entire eight year investigation. Of these, a large number were referred to the Task Force via their civil lawyers.

The RCMP's findings with respect to murders and clandestine burials province-wide are even more stunning. Only two allegations of murders were received, which the RCMP investigators found to be baseless and derived from the conspiracy theories of Kevin Annett, and only one allegation of clandestine burials was received, at Kuper Island (now Penelakut Island), which excavation by the RCMP proved to be unsubstantiated.

From pages 47-8 of the RCMP report:

Homicides: One of the more controversial allegations is that made by former United Church Minister Kevin Annett in which he claims Reverend Caldwell pushed a young girl down a set of stairs at the Alberni Indian Residential School, resulting in her death and its subsequent cover-up. An extensive investigation was undertaken which ultimately proved that the alleged victim, fourteen year old [Maisie Shaw] died in Port Alberni hospital from “acute rheumatic pericarditis”, a heart ailment that ran in her family, following an eight day hospitalization. Another allegation, also reported by Annett, is the case of fourteen year old [Albert Gray] ‘who was allegedly beaten to death for stealing a prune at the Ahousat Indian Residential School in 1939 or 1940. Investigators were unable to find any record of this individual despite an exhaustive search: this included the lack of any death certificate with the BC Department of Vital Statistics. We know he did exist as interviews with surviving family members confirm that [Albert Gray] did in fact die some time around 1940, several months after leaving the residential school, and that the cause of death was either pneumonia or tuberculosis. Both of these investigations were complicated by the fact these incidents happened over sixty years ago with very few records still in existence from that era, combined with the fact that almost everyone involved is now dead. Baby Deaths: One allegation mentioned at a few of the schools involved infant deaths. These complaints usually took the form of nuns or students giving birth to stillborn babies which were subsequently buried in unmarked graves located somewhere on the school property. One such allegation was more involved: in this case, the complainant stated that a baby was deliberately killed minutes after a nun gave birth, and that this baby was subsequently buried in the school basement. One of the more bizarre allegations even included claims that a baby was sacrificed in the woods at yet another school late at night as part of a satanic ritual. No evidence was found to substantiate either of these allegations. Rumors of dead babies being buried at the Kuper Island Indian Residential School have been circulating for years and had generated considerable discussion. The Task Force decided to put this matter to rest and traveled to Kuper Island on February 24, 1999, where, with the band’s permission, they dug up a small portion of the island which had been identified as one of the burial grounds. The contractors dug down to a depth of approximately four feet at which time they encountered undisturbed soil. No evidence that would support any of these allegations was found. However, it must be pointed out that the soil in this area was very wet and forensic experts have all agreed that this type of soil would have destroyed any infant human remains years ago.

There is thus nothing in the RCMP report to substantiate the lurid and macabre tales which have emanated from Indian Bands in BC over the past several years - Kamloops, Williams Lake, Sechelt, Kuper Island/Penelakut, and others.

Now that the truth has finally been established through the release of the report of the RCMP's 8-year investigation into BC Indian residential schools, will the federal government and the BC government do the right thing and stop funding and promulgating false claims about murdered children and unmarked graves, and will the University of Manitoba finally release the TRC documents which establish that the TRC's spurious Missing Children Project did not produce the name of a single child who was ever missing and unaccounted for in a residential school anywhere in Canada?

2023 08 A 2021 10504 Royal Canadian Mounted Police 11.1MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Nina Green