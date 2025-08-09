Super sleuth Nina Green meticulously demolishes a long-standing Kuper Island Indian Residential School (IRS) myth about indigenous children buried in unmarked graves in the piece freely available for your reading below.

How many more nails need to be pounded into the lid of these empty IRS coffin “stories” before they are roundly accepted as part of a monumental childish hoax?

BREAKING: Are Canadians being misled by spurious reports of GPR findings?

Children run from Kuper School, on what is now known as Penelakut Island, in December 1964. TIMES COLONIST FILE PHOTO

Nina Green

August 6, 2025

One might easily come to that conclusion in light of three articles in the Victoria Times Colonist and Vancouver Sun on the recent public release of Dr Andrew Martindale's ground penetrating (GPR) work at Penelakut, formerly known as Kuper Island.

Dr Martindale should have released his findings in a professional written report

Dr Martindale's GPR scans at Penelakut wrapped up a year and a half ago, and at that time Dr Martindale [an anthropological archaeologist in the Department of Anthropology, University of British Columbia] should have publicly released a professional written report of his findings, a report which other professionals could have evaluated as to its methodology and conclusions.

Like Dr Sarah Beaulieu, who failed to publicly release a professional written report of her GPR work at Kamloops, allowing the Kamloops Band to take control of the narrative with its false claim that it had found 'the remains of 215 children', Dr Martindale's failure to publicly release a professional written report has allowed the Penelakut Band and journalist Michael John Lo to take control of the narrative with false claims of atrocities at the former Kuper Island Indian Residential School.

John Michael Lo's first article in the Times Colonist

Lo's first article in the Times Colonist is entitled 'Students were forced to dispose of newborns at Kuper Island residential school, says survivor'. The article makes no mention of Dr Martindale by name. However, it contains this misleading and inflammatory statement by James Charlie about Dr Martindale's GPR results:

Charlie said it was shocking to learn of the ground probe results. “Row after row, side by side … it was mind-blowing to see what happened, how they buried us.” Effects of residential schools still linger, Charlie said.

Apart from that glancing reference to GPR work, Lo's first Times Colonist article consists of preposterous and completely unproven allegations about students 'throwing babies overboard in gunny sacks' and into two furnaces at the former Kuper Island Residential School, as well as the false statement that 'About 150,000 Indigenous children were forced to attend residential schools in Canada'. In fact, attendance at residential schools was voluntary, parents had to sign application forms, and only about one-third of status Indian children ever attended residential schools, and then only for an average of four years.

John Michael Lo's second article in the Times Colonist

Having set the stage with bizarre and completely unproven allegations, a few hours later the Times Colonist published a second article by Lo entitled 'Archival research has found 171 confirmed deaths at Kuper Island residential school, 50 more than previously thought'. According to the article:

The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation puts the estimated number of deaths at Kuper at 121. New data from archival research has uncovered 50 more, with an additional 51 missing children whose final status could not be found in the archives, the nation said.

Not a single name or an iota of information were provided by Lo to support these statements. For all anyone knows, the numbers were pulled out of thin air.

Lo's second article then unwittingly makes a mockery of James Charlie's comment about his reaction to the GPR results. In Lo's first article, James Charlie is reported as saying:

“Row after row, side by side … it was mind-blowing to see what happened, how they buried us.”

It turns out that what profoundly shocked James Charlie - what he found 'mind-blowing' - was learning that there were unmarked graves of Penelakut Band members in the Penelakut Band's own community cemetery! From Lo's second article:

In the Penelakut cemetery, the team scanned over 3,500 square metres of the cemetery with ground-penetrating radar, supplemented with LiDAR technology, and identified what Martindale said was likely to be 342 unmarked graves. Of those, 111 are “possible” graves, 133 are “probable” graves, and 98 are “likely” graves, based on radar results, Martindale said. “We do not know if any of the children from Kuper are in these graves, although it seems likely that some will be.”

Clearly there is nothing shocking, 'mind-blowing' or nefarious about finding unmarked graves of Penelakut Band members in the Penelakut Band's own community cemetery (see attached plan showing the location of the cemetery near the Penelakut village). These are the unmarked graves of men, women, children and infants who were members of the Penelakut Band, as well as any other Indigenous or non-Indigenous person who was buried there by the Band. As is the case on reserves all across Canada, the Penelakut Band did not keep up its cemetery, and has lost track over the years of where its Band members are buried.

Lo's article did not make the obvious point that it was absurd of James Charlie to be shocked at learning there were unmarked graves in the Penelakut Band's own community cemetery, nor did Lo's article highlight the fact that, since these are the graves of Penelakut Band members buried by the Band itself, there is certainly nothing nefarious about the 342 unmarked graves Dr Martindale located when he mapped the Band cemetery using GPR.

Dr Martindale turns a tale of a girl buried under an apple tree into a tale of murder

Having thoroughly misled Canadians by not pointing out that Dr Martindale's GPR work in the Band cemetery is of no significance whatever other than that the Penelakut Band now has a GPR map of its cemetery, Lo then went on to quote a preposterous claim made by Dr Martindale. From the article:

The late Monty Charlie, a Kuper Island residential school survivor, once saw a nun kill a young girl by pushing her out a third-floor window of the school, Martindale said. “They buried her beside an apple tree to the south of the main school building. The stump of this tree remains there today, and Monty showed us the precise location of where she was buried.” Ground-penetrating radar revealed a “clear pattern” of a child-sized, unmarked grave there, he said. The research team is working to find the identity of the girl, which has been difficult, he said. “Effort was made by the school staff to hide her identity and her death.”

Dr Martindale first reported a version of this tale in an episode of Indigenous journalist Duncan McCue's eight-part podcast on Kuper Island:

DUNCAN MCCUE: A few years ago, a survivor named Monty Charlie brought Andrew here. He’s since passed away. SOUNDCLIP ANDREW MARTINDALE: We sat over there where that pick-up is, leaning against the vehicle with the maps out on the hood of the vehicle. And then he told us his story. And then the story of the girl. He pointed out on the maps the places where the priest had raped him. He was a senior citizen at the time we spoke. He carried himself as seems so common, with grace and humility. But it was a difficult path that he walked. But he wanted me to know his journey, and I think he wanted a broader understanding of his experience to help people like me, non-Indigenous people, understand and illuminate the history that he had endured. He also brought me. That's an apple tree. It's just growing out of a stump. The old apple tree was very large, and he said there's a girl from the school who was buried at the foot of the Apple Tree. Then we just laid out the grids and really our equipment is not particularly contemporary, so it doesn't have a display that compiles the data for us. We take that back. It wasn't for several days until I looked at the grid that I realized and visualized the data. There was the burial. He didn't tell me her name, unfortunately, or anything of her story, but he did tell me where she was buried. DUNCAN MCCUE: You don't know her story, but she's buried underneath a tree. ANDREW MARTINDALE: Yeah. DUNCAN MCCUE: She's buried underneath the tree. ANDREW MARTINDALE: I know. And that…that suggests to me the clandestine burials are clandestine for a reason. People who do the burial don't want anybody else to know about them. Why would you not want somebody to know if you're burying somebody? Probably because their death reflects badly on you, and that suggests a criminal intent. Don't you think?

It's clear from Lo's article that Dr Martindale has embellished, in an astonishing fashion, his earlier version of Monty Charlie's tale. In Dr Martindale's interview with Duncan McCue in January 2023, Martindale said nothing about Monty Charlie claiming a nun had killed the girl by pushing her out of a window. In fact Martindale affirmed to McCue he didn't know anything about the girl - her name or her story. All he knew in January 2023 was that Monty Charlie had told him of a girl buried under an apple tree. Now Dr Martindale has turned a story of a girl buried under an apple tree into a deliberate murder by a nun which was covered up by the school staff.

John Michael Lo's third article in the Vancouver Sun

Lo's third article is an abbreviated version of his second article which was picked up by the Vancouver Sun,

Earlier fruitless excavations and GPR searches at Penelakut ignored in Lo's three articles

None of Lo's three articles mentions the fact that earlier excavations and GPR searches at Penelakut turned up nothing nefarious or clandestine in connection with burials at Penelakut.

Lo's second article mentions the small staff cemetery at the former Kuper Island Indian Residential School:

The team also identified a cemetery that was in use during the earliest years of the school, where five Kuper residential school staff were buried, including Father Donklee [sic], the first school principal, [Martindale] said. “This area is not recognized as a cemetery and in records today, but it is clearly formally organized.” Martindale said the team found four rows of ground-penetrating radar patterns that look like graves — 26 in total — behind the row of staff graves.

Dr Martindale failed to mention that the RCMP actually hired a contractor and excavated at Penelakut in 1999, presumably in the very area of that staff cemetery. After digging down more than a metre, they found nothing. See attached Globe and Mail article of 13 December 2021.

Dr Martindale also failed to mention that the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Alex Maass (see attachment) and another TRC archaeologist visited Penelakut in 2012. In 2014 Alex Maass conducted a GPR search of the small overgrown staff cemetery near the former Kuper Island Indian Residential School, but found nothing other than 'a few small crosses thought to mark the graves of female teaching staff' and the headstone of the former beloved principal, Father Donckele, who was buried there in 1907 at a funeral at which 'an immense crowd of Indians and whites of all denominations came to testify to their grief and veneration for the departed' (see attached Kuper Island Summary).

In addition to the graves of Father Donckele and other staff members in the small staff cemetery near the former Kuper Island Indian Residential School, Maass said that 'a number of smaller unmarked burials, likely belonging to children, were identified in rows behind them'. Dr Martindale appears to have worked with Alex Maass at the time of the 2014 GPR survey, so his claim in the Times Colonist article that 'the team found four rows of ground-penetrating radar patterns that look like graves - 26 in total - behind the row of staff graves' seems disingenuous since Dr Martindale had known about these possible graves for over a decade.

Alex Maass clearly concluded that there was nothing nefarious about any of the burials in the small staff cemetery at the former Kuper Island Indian Residential School at Penelakut since she used the results of her GPR search to obtain her PhD at the University of Southampton in 2015, and said nothing in her thesis which would indicate that there is anything nefarious about any of the burials at Penelakut, including those in the small staff cemetery.

There's no 'there' there, so how do Canadians move forward from these misleading and preposterous claims?

In summary, after three searches over a quarter of a century propelled by nothing other than baseless rumours, nothing nefarious or clandestine has been found about burials anywhere at Penelakut. However because Dr Martindale's GPR results were reported alongside baseless rumours and preposterous claims of babies thrown into the ocean and into furnaces and a nun pushing a girl to her death out of a window, the Canadian public is more misinformed and confused than ever about the former Kuper Island Indian Residential School which was once located there.

The question of whether there are unmarked graves of children at the former Kuper Island Indian Residential School had already been cleared up several years ago (see the attached death records, summary and spreadsheet containing detailed information about student deaths at the former Kuper Island Indian Residential School). All that information was sent to the Penelakut Band several years ago.

During its term the TRC compiled similar data on a much larger scale. Through the huge database it compiled, the TRC established that there is not a single child missing from any Indian residential school in Canada, that most student deaths did not occur on school premises, and that most students who died while enrolled at an Indian residential school are buried on their home reserves where many of them lie in unmarked graves because the reserve cemeteries have been neglected and the children's graves have been forgotten by their families over time. Concerning the TRC database, TRC researcher Alex Maass stated in her PhD thesis that:

Researchers for the Missing Children Project reviewed tens of thousands of documents from a database of well over one million documents and conducted research for every region of the county.

This TRC database of well over one million documents was turned over to the University of Manitoba by the TRC via a trust deed in 2013 under which the University committed to making the TRC documents available to the general public (copy of 2013 trust deed attached). The University has not made the TRC documents available to the general public as it promised to do, and refuses to say whether non-Indigenous researchers can access the database. The University's failure to make the database public allows false claims such as those made in the Times Colonist and Vancouver Sun articles to continue to mislead the Canadian public and traumatize Indigenous communities.

The University of Manitoba needs to release the database to the Canadian public in compliance with the 2013 trust deed, and allow non-Indigenous researchers access to it. As members of the academic community, Dr Martindale and other archaeologists should fully support the Canadian public having access to documents which will dispel baseless myths about missing children and nefarious clandestine burials at former Indian residential schools.

Let's not forget that Prime Minister Mark Carney's father, Dr Robert Carney, a well-respected academic and educator, worked for the Department of Indian Affairs in the Indian residential school system. The University of Manitoba needs to clear Dr Robert Carney's name, and the names of all the other dedicated staff who worked in the system, from these spurious claims of missing children buried in unmarked graves which have allegedly been 'discovered' by GPR.

Nina Green

Kuper Island Irs Summary April 2023 109KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Kuper Island Irs Spreadsheet April 2023 70.4KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

1999 Rcmp Excavation (globe And Mail, 13 Dec 2021)(2) 215KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Unknown 1 183KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Maass, Alex (resume, Linked In) 471KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Kuper Island Irs Death Records 1.82MB ∙ PDF file Download Download