REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
7d

The US is more properly developed than Canada which is essentially a feudal nation in terms of property owned by the people, particularly race-based serfs on the reserves. They also are a freer nation by means of the First and Second Amendments. They are however a bankrupt welfare state uninterested in ever again balancing a budget and resigned to a debt servicing cost that is squeezing out program spending which will inevitably result in some form of QE and seriously rising inflation. Public land in the US (think of a future for the 70% of Alberta) has been sterilized economically by NGOs and Lawfare.

I lived in the US for 8 years and the Democrats are every bit as demented as Canada's LPC, NDP, and Greens and set to inherit both houses of Congress. The American left are largely responsible for Trump's power as they ran even more insane candidates against him. They are the ones who killed the XL pipeline. Being an underpopulated state much like Montana, Alberta would have even less say in the US democratic affairs than they now "enjoy" in the deranged dominion. The only way I would support such a proposition would be if Rand Paul was popular enough to reinvigorate the classical liberalism that defined the republic 250 years ago.

Being land-locked in Alberta is a bigger problem for BC than an independent Alberta. See Bruce Pardy's constitution proposed for Alberta. An independent, isolationist, neutral Alberta with no corporate income tax, a flat income tax, and free trade with a proper constitution - could be the richest jurisdiction on the planet rather than be attached to an empire in decline or a Canada outperforming in such. Unfortunately, the incurious grazers from Alberta's large cities will not vote for a vote for independence. Smith wouldn't have cozied up to the Carney if she weren't confident in its failure.

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FortheLoveofFreedom's avatar
FortheLoveofFreedom
6dEdited

I would far sooner align with the USA than with Europe. Full stop!

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